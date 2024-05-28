Dubai launches 'Dubai Gaming Visa' for gamers, influencers; Check how to apply, eligibility criteria and more

Dubai, known for its innovation and ambition, has set its goal on becoming a global leader in the gaming industry with the recent launch of the Dubai Gaming Visa. This initiative is part of the larger Dubai Program for Gaming 2033 (DPG 2033), a comprehensive strategy aimed at transforming the city into a thriving gaming hub by 2033.

The Dubai Gaming Visa is designed to attract skilled gamers, content creators, and industry professionals from around the world to Dubai, offering them long-term residency and a host of benefits aimed at fostering their careers in the gaming sector.

Under the broader DPG 2033, Dubai plans to create 30,000 new jobs in the gaming industry and contribute an estimated $1 billion to the city's GDP by 2033.

MAIN GOALS OF DPG 2033

- Drawing International Talent: The Dubai Gaming Visa intends to attract skilled gamers, developers, content creators, and other professionals to enhance the local industry.

- Nurturing Local Talent: The initiative focuses on cultivating local talent through specialized educational programs, workshops, and events.

- Establishing a Supportive Ecosystem: DPG 2033 offers funding, mentorship, and networking opportunities for entrepreneurs and startups.

- Advocating Esports: Dubai aims to become a premier destination for esports by hosting tournaments and leagues.

- Spurring Innovation: The program encourages research and development in the gaming sector to foster new technologies and games.

KEY BENEFITS OF DUBAI GAMING VISA - 2024

FOR INDIVIDUALS:

- Long-term Residency: Stability for career growth.

- Recognition for Talent: Visa acknowledges expertise in gaming.

- Career Opportunities: High-paying jobs and advancement.

- Networking: Access to a vibrant gaming community.

- State-of-the-Art Facilities: Advanced infrastructure for professionals.

- Tax-Free Environment: Maximises earnings.

FOR GAMING INDUSTRY:

- Global Talent Attraction: Enhances industry quality.

- Innovation Promotion: Fosters a culture of creativity.

- Economic Growth: Revenue generation and job creation.

- Global Reputation: Elevates Dubai's innovative image.

- Cultural Exchange: Promotes diversity and understanding.



How to apply for Dubai Gaming visa?

- Go to the Official Website: Begin by visiting the Dubai Gaming Initiative's official website.

- Sign Up: Register and set up an account on the site.

- Complete the Application Form: Provide all necessary details and documents, such as a gaming-oriented CV and a passport copy.

- Submit the Application: Fill out and submit the form.

- Wait for Approval: The application will undergo review, and successful candidates will be notified by email.

- Obtain the Talent Certificate: Approved applicants will receive this certificate.

- Apply for the Visa: With the certificate, proceed to apply for the Dubai Gaming Visa through the appropriate government channels.

What is the eligibility criteria?

- Age Requirement: Minimum 25 years old.

- Experience: Demonstrated proficiency in the gaming sector, in roles such as professional player, content creator, developer, or other relevant positions.

- Documentation: Submit a detailed gaming-focused CV, a passport copy, and optionally provide educational credentials and evidence of community contributions.