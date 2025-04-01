Can a trip to India cost you your US status? H-1B and Green Card holders brace for tough returns

Rumors are swirling among Indian immigrants in the U.S.—are Green Card holders and H-1B visa workers being denied re-entry after international travel?

The anxiety isn’t unfounded. A string of recent incidents, policy crackdowns, and rising border scrutiny under the Trump administration has left many wondering: is it still safe to leave and return?

At the heart of the confusion is a series of immigration shifts. The Trump administration has frozen processing for Green Card applications filed by refugees and asylees—a move that adds to already massive backlogs, especially for Indian applicants stuck under restrictive per-country quotas.

For Indian nationals in employment-based categories, wait times for permanent residency can stretch into decades. The latest freeze, though not directly targeting employment-based applicants, has triggered broader fears of systemic delays and legal limbo.

Meanwhile, visa scrutiny has intensified across the board.

H-1B holders are now subject to increased vetting, with a focus on favoring U.S. workers. Many face delays in visa stamping, 221(g) administrative holds, and outright consular denials—leaving some stranded abroad.

F-1 student visa holders transitioning to H-1B can no longer rely on dropbox appointments; full consular interviews are now mandatory, adding weeks or even months of uncertainty.

At the U.S. border, things aren’t any smoother. Green Card holders and visa holders returning after travel are reporting longer secondary inspections, intense questioning, and even pressure to surrender residency rights. Elderly Green Card holders who’ve spent extended time abroad are especially vulnerable, often being handed Form I-407 to abandon their status voluntarily.

Travelers who recently changed visa categories or spent more than six months outside the U.S. are under heightened scrutiny, with additional document checks and delays.

Given these developments, immigration attorneys are now advising extreme caution. H-1B, F-1, and even Green Card holders are being told to avoid international travel unless absolutely essential. A short trip home could turn into a months-long separation—or worse.

Though India isn’t on any official travel ban list, the atmosphere is tense. The current policies, driven by broader immigration tightening, reflect rising concerns about fraud, public safety, and national security.