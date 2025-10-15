Canada Express Entry draw: 345 invitations issued for PNP applicants as CRS score drops to 778

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) conducted its third Express Entry draw of October on October 14, issuing 345 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) under the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP). This marks another selective round as the federal government continues to prioritise candidates with strong provincial nominations.

The Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score cutoff dropped by 77 points compared to the previous PNP-only draw on September 29. The lowest-ranked candidate invited in this draw had a CRS score of 778.

Key Details of the Draw

Program: Provincial Nominee Program (PNP)

Date of Draw: October 14, 2025

Number of Invitations Issued: 345

CRS Score of Lowest-Ranked Candidate Invited: 778

Tie-Breaking Rule: July 17, 2025, at 19:58:49 UTC

Candidates who scored 778 or higher and submitted their profiles before the tie-breaking timestamp were invited to apply for permanent residency. The additional 600 CRS points awarded to candidates who received provincial nominations significantly boosted their chances, with the base CRS score for these candidates being 178, plus the 600 points from the nomination.

CRS Score Distribution in the Pool

As of October 14, 2025, the Express Entry pool contained 247,997 candidates. The distribution of CRS scores shows over 25,000 candidates waiting in the 501-600 range, which is highly competitive. Candidates in the 450-500 range should remain hopeful, as there are opportunities in category-based or Canadian Experience Class (CEC) draws that may follow.

What is CRS?

CRS score is a points-based system used by Canada's Express Entry program to assess and rank candidates who apply for permanent residency.

The CRS score is calculated based on factors such as age, education, work experience, language proficiency, and whether the candidate has a job offer or provincial nomination. Candidates with higher CRS scores have a better chance of receiving an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for permanent residency. The higher the CRS score, the more competitive a candidate is in the Express Entry pool, with frequent draws selecting those with the highest scores.

CRS Scores in PNP-Only Draws

PNP draws typically feature higher CRS scores due to the 600 points added from provincial nominations, automatically pushing scores above typical draw thresholds. This makes competition particularly fierce for candidates who have received provincial nominations.