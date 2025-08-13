Canada Express Entry overhaul: 3 new categories to be added in 2026, changing PR rules

Canada is set to expand its Express Entry immigration system in 2026 with three new occupational categories, targeting senior managers, scientists and researchers, and military personnel.

The move, announced by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) in a public consultation notice, aims to streamline permanent residence applications for foreign nationals in these fields. The consultation remains open until September 3, 2025, while the government has not disclosed a detailed implementation timeline.

Leadership category for senior managers

The proposed Leadership category focuses on senior managers. IRCC defines them as “highly skilled workers who oversee the operations of a company or organisation and who lead a team of employees.” The government expects the category to “boost the country’s competitiveness and advance economic growth and prosperity” by introducing new perspectives, accelerating digital transformation, and enhancing productivity.

Research and innovation category for researchers and scientists

The Research and Innovation category targets select researchers and scientists. According to CIC News, IRCC believes scientific research and innovation can “enhance productivity and performance” and “stimulate economic growth.” The consultation does not yet specify which disciplines or specialisations will be prioritised.

National security and defence category for military personnel

The National Security and Defence category proposes giving priority to highly skilled military recruits from allied countries. This is intended to support both the Canadian Armed Forces and broader national security objectives.

Impact on international students

Changes to Express Entry categories can influence eligibility for Post-Graduation Work Permits (PGWP) for international students. CIC News reports that since 2024, 119 fields of study remain eligible while 178 were removed. Updates to Express Entry in 2026 could affect PGWP field requirements, with announcements expected early next year.

Continued priorities for 2026

IRCC plans to maintain existing priorities within Express Entry, including Francophone immigration outside Quebec, aiming to increase French-speaking permanent residents to 10% by 2027. Other focus sectors include healthcare, skilled trades, education, STEM fields, and agriculture and agri-food.

Category-based selection, introduced in 2023, fills labour gaps by issuing Invitations to Apply (ITAs) to candidates with in-demand skills or language abilities. Category rounds often have lower Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) cut-off scores than general draws, giving skilled workers an advantage. For example, a recent healthcare and social service draw had a CRS cut-off of 475, compared with 534 in a general Canadian Experience Class draw.