Canada Express Entry system overhaul: CRS scores drop as valid job offers no longer earn bonus points- IRCC

A major change has hit Canada’s Express Entry system. As of March 25, 2025, candidates will no longer receive additional Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) points for having a valid job offer—ending a long-standing advantage that helped many secure permanent residence.

Earlier, eligible candidates could receive 50 or 200 extra CRS points for arranged employment, including job offers backed by a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA). With those bonus points gone, candidates across the pool are seeing their scores drop—while those without job offers may suddenly find themselves in stronger standing.

In a press release issued in December 2024, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said this is a temporary measure, without confirming an end date. IRCC also clarified on its website that updated CRS scores may take a few days to reflect and advised candidates not to contact the department unless their scores remain incorrect for over a week.

The change applies only to those currently in the Express Entry pool. Candidates who have already received Invitations to Apply (ITAs) or have PR applications in progress will not be affected.

Though CRS points are no longer granted, a valid job offer still matters for eligibility under programs like the Federal Skilled Worker Program and some Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) streams.

The government has framed the move as a crackdown on fraud. Former Immigration Minister Marc Miller had said in December, “This will eliminate incentives for candidates to purchase an LMIA,” referencing illegal practices that misuse employment offers for immigration gain.

The latest Ministerial Instructions also removed a clause allowing certain short-term physician job offers to count toward arranged employment.

What is the Express Entry system?

The Express Entry system ranks candidates based on age, education, language skills, work experience, and other factors. Without arranged employment points, competition may shift, favouring candidates who excel in other areas or who receive provincial nominations.

IRCC has hinted the move will “strengthen the integrity of Canada’s immigration system.” Whether it stays temporary remains to be seen.