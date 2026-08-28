Canada offers Express Entry round for doctors, STEM experts to ease shortage. Check eligibility

Under the category-based selection process, candidates in the Express Entry pool are invited to apply for permanent residence based on specific economic goals established by the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship. These targeted invitations focus on key criteria, including official language proficiency, specialised work experience, and educational background.

To participate, candidates must first qualify for one of the core economic immigration programs managed under Express Entry: the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, or the Canadian Experience Class. Once an online profile is created, candidates are placed in the Express Entry pool and assigned a score via the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS).

During category-based invitation rounds, IRCC filters candidates who meet the specific requirements of an announced category — such as healthcare, STEM, trades, transport, education, or French proficiency — and ranks them by their CRS score. Top-ranking candidates within that specific category are then issued an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for permanent residence, after which they have 60 days to submit their complete application.

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IRCC establishes these priority categories using detailed labour market projections and consultation with provincial, territorial, and industry stakeholders across Canada. The department monitors these categories continuously and submits an annual report to Parliament detailing the chosen categories, the rationale behind them, and the total number of invitations issued.