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Canada offers Express Entry round for doctors, STEM experts to ease shortage. Check eligibility

Canada offers Express Entry round for doctors, STEM experts to ease shortage. Check eligibility

Under the category-based selection process, candidates in the Express Entry pool are invited to apply for permanent residence based on specific economic goals established by the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 12:11 PM IST
Canada offers Express Entry round for doctors, STEM experts to ease shortage. Check eligibilityThese targeted invitations focus on key criteria, including official language proficiency, specialised work experience, and educational background. 

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is calling on skilled workers to help bolster the national economy and address persistent labour shortages across critical industries through its category-based Express Entry selection rounds.

In a statement posted on X, IRCC outlined the specific categories where Canada is actively seeking experienced professionals to supplement its workforce: "We are looking for skilled workers to help strengthen the Canadian economy and address labour shortages in key sectors. Here are the Express Entry categories where we are seeking experienced professionals to compliment our workforce: • medical doctors, researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience • health care and social services professionals • tradespersons • educators • professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) occupations • professionals in transport occupations • workers with French-language proficiency Find out how Express Entry category-based rounds of invitations work:"

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Under the category-based selection process, candidates in the Express Entry pool are invited to apply for permanent residence based on specific economic goals established by the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship. These targeted invitations focus on key criteria, including official language proficiency, specialised work experience, and educational background.

To participate, candidates must first qualify for one of the core economic immigration programs managed under Express Entry: the Federal Skilled Worker Program, the Federal Skilled Trades Program, or the Canadian Experience Class. Once an online profile is created, candidates are placed in the Express Entry pool and assigned a score via the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS).

During category-based invitation rounds, IRCC filters candidates who meet the specific requirements of an announced category — such as healthcare, STEM, trades, transport, education, or French proficiency — and ranks them by their CRS score. Top-ranking candidates within that specific category are then issued an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for permanent residence, after which they have 60 days to submit their complete application.

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IRCC establishes these priority categories using detailed labour market projections and consultation with provincial, territorial, and industry stakeholders across Canada. The department monitors these categories continuously and submits an annual report to Parliament detailing the chosen categories, the rationale behind them, and the total number of invitations issued.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Aug 28, 2026 12:11 PM IST
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