Canada offers Express Entry round for doctors, STEM experts to ease shortage. Check eligibility

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is calling on skilled workers to help bolster the national economy and address persistent labour shortages across critical industries through its category-based Express Entry selection rounds.
In a statement posted on X, IRCC outlined the specific categories where Canada is actively seeking experienced professionals to supplement its workforce: "We are looking for skilled workers to help strengthen the Canadian economy and address labour shortages in key sectors. Here are the Express Entry categories where we are seeking experienced professionals to compliment our workforce: • medical doctors, researchers and senior managers with Canadian work experience • health care and social services professionals • tradespersons • educators • professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) occupations • professionals in transport occupations • workers with French-language proficiency Find out how Express Entry category-based rounds of invitations work:"