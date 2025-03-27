Canada rejected over 2.3 million visas in 2024 as student, tourist entry rules tightened

Canada turned away more than 2.3 million foreign workers, students, and tourists in 2024—marking its highest-ever rejection rate for temporary resident applications. With rejections soaring from 35% to 50% in just a year, the numbers hint at a deep shift in the country's immigration policy.

According to data obtained by the Toronto Star, Canadian immigration officials rejected 2,359,157 temporary resident applications in 2024. That’s up from 1,846,180 rejections in 2023.

Broken down, 1.95 million visitor visa applications were denied—54% of all such requests—up from 40% the previous year. Study permit rejections hit 52%, while work permit refusals stood at 22%, a slight dip from 23% in 2023.

The spike comes amid mounting pressure on Canada’s federal government to curb temporary immigration, especially after public backlash over rising living costs and housing shortages.

In response, Ottawa slashed its permanent residency targets for the next three years—down to 395,000 in 2025, 380,000 in 2026, and 365,000 in 2027. Officials have also been nudging temporary residents to exit once their permits expire while offering select pathways to permanent residency for qualified applicants.

Despite the tougher stance, internal data paints a mixed picture. Many temporary residents are opting to stay legally through visitor records, which allow them to remain in the country without working or studying. Applications for visitor records nearly doubled—from 196,965 in 2019 to 389,254 in 2024. Still, the refusal rate for these was just around 5%.

Meanwhile, Canada isn’t alone in seeing declining foreign student numbers. Student visa applications dropped by 46% last year—from 868,000 to 469,000. Australia, the UK, and the U.S. also saw significant dips.

“Policy changes across major study destinations have not only impacted students but also significantly affected the financial health of institutions,” said Sanjay Laul, founder of MSM Group. “International students added CAD 22 billion to Canada’s economy in 2022—a figure projected to decline sharply this year.”