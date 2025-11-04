Canada rejects 74% of Indian student visa applications, steep rise from 32% last year

Nearly three out of every four Indian applications for student permits to Canadian post-secondary institutions were rejected in August 2025, a sharp rise from just 32% a year earlier, according to government data cited by Reuters.

Figures from Canada’s immigration department show that about 74% of Indian applicants were denied study permits in August 2025, compared to 32% in August 2023. In contrast, the overall rejection rate across all countries remained roughly 40% in both years, while 24% of Chinese applicants faced rejections this August.

The surge in refusals comes alongside a drop in applications from India, from nearly 20,900 in August 2023 to just over 4,500 in August 2025. India, historically Canada’s largest source of international students, also recorded the highest rejection rate among all countries with more than 1,000 approved applicants.

Visa clampdown and strained ties

The spike in rejections follows Canada’s ongoing efforts to tighten its international student program for the second straight year. Officials say the move aims to control the number of temporary migrants and curb fraud in study permit applications.

Diplomatic tensions between New Delhi and Ottawa have further complicated matters. Relations soured after that–Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged “credible allegations” of Indian government involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023, a claim India dismissed as “absurd.”

Fraud concerns trigger stricter checks

Canadian authorities have also ramped up verification after uncovering widespread fraud in student visa applications, many linked to fake college admission letters. In 2023, officials found around 1,550 fraudulent applications, mostly tied to Indian students. By 2024, enhanced screening detected over 14,000 potentially fake acceptance letters across applicants globally, Reuters reported.

In a statement to Reuters, Canada’s immigration department said it had tightened verification procedures and increased financial requirements for international students “to protect the integrity of the system.”

The Indian High Commission in Ottawa acknowledged being informed of the growing visa rejections but reiterated that permit decisions are “Canada’s prerogative.”

“However, we would like to emphasise that some of the best quality students available in the world are from India, and Canadian institutions have in the past greatly benefited from the talent and academic excellence of these students,” the embassy said.

During a visit to India in October, Canada’s Foreign Minister Anita Anand reaffirmed that while Ottawa sought to maintain opportunities for Indian students, it remained focused on ensuring “the integrity of its immigration system.”

Fewer Indian students on Canadian campuses

Canadian universities are already feeling the impact. At the University of Waterloo, which houses the country’s largest engineering school, enrolments from India have fallen by about two-thirds in the past three to four years, according to Ian VanderBurgh, Associate Vice-President for Strategic Enrolment Management.

“We pride ourselves on being an international university,” VanderBurgh said, noting that the government’s visa cap has altered the student composition on campus. Other universities, including the University of Regina and the University of Saskatchewan, have reported similar declines.

Visa consultants say Canadian officers are now far more rigorous in vetting applications. Michael Pietrocarlo of Border Pass, a Canadian visa advisory firm, told Reuters, “It’s not enough just to say, ‘Here are some bank statements.’ They may have to go the extra mile and say, ‘Here’s where the money came from.’”