Canada tightens immigration rules: Officers now have more power to revoke existing visas, work permits; What changes for Indians?

Canada has tightened its immigration rules, granting border and immigration officers expanded powers to cancel temporary resident documents, including study and work permits. The changes, implemented by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), took effect on January 31, 2025, and were published in Canada Gazette II.

Under the new regulations, officers can now revoke electronic travel authorizations (eTAs) and temporary resident visas (TRVs) if individuals become inadmissible, submit false information, have a criminal record, or experience changes in their personal circumstances. Study and work permits can also be cancelled in specific cases, such as when the permit holder becomes a permanent resident, passes away, or if the document was issued due to an administrative error.

"These changes enhance the integrity of Canada’s temporary residence programs and are expected to strengthen security at the border and within Canada. IRCC will continue to improve processes and invest in tools to secure our borders and protect Canada’s immigration system," IRCC said in a statement.

More power to reject exiting permits

Previously, officers could only refuse new applications, with limited authority to revoke existing permits. The new measures close that gap, allowing the government to act swiftly when a permit holder no longer meets eligibility requirements. These amendments are aimed at strengthening the integrity of Canada’s immigration system and ensuring that temporary residents comply with visa conditions.

The changes come amid increased scrutiny of Canada’s temporary residence programs, especially the study permit system, which has seen a surge in applications. The federal government has been working to prevent misuse of study permits, addressing concerns about fraudulent acceptance letters and unauthorised stays.

Beyond tackling fraud, the updated regulations support Canada’s broader border security goals. Officers can cancel permits if they believe the holder might overstay their authorized period or if the permit is lost, stolen, or abandoned. This aligns with Canada’s efforts to maintain secure borders while ensuring smooth entry for genuine travelers and workers.

IRCC has confirmed it will continue refining its processes and investing in advanced technology to enhance enforcement. These changes are part of Canada’s ongoing mission to safeguard its borders while preserving the credibility of its temporary residence programs.