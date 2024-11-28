Canada to increase fee across these temporary resident categories from December 1

Canada will soon be increasing its inadmissibility fees across various categories starting December 1, 2024. According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), these are the categories across which the fees will be increased:

Restoration of temporary resident status (for visitors, students and workers)

Authorisation to return to Canada

Criminal rehabilitation (including for serious criminality)

Temporary resident permit

Although IRCC has not disclosed the increased fee across all these seven categories, this fee rise would mean extra charges for all those who are studying, working or visiting Canada.

Below is the older fee pattern across the categories in which the fee changes are introduced in $ CAN

Restoration of temporary resident status for visitors: $229.00

Restoration of temporary resident status for students: $379.00

Restoration of temporary resident status for workers: $384.00

Authorisation to return to Canada: $459.55

Criminal rehabilitation: $229.77

Criminal rehabilitation (including for serious criminality): $1,148.87

Temporary resident permit: $229.77

If applicants submit their complete applications to IRCC before a fee increase, they typically will not be impacted by the new fees. Online applications are confirmed right away, but mailed applications might take longer. As long as the applicant paid the previous fee, sent a complete application, and mailed it before the fee increase, their application will be accepted.

If there is a need for extra payment, IRCC will give further instructions.

Earlier this month, Canada revised its tourist visa policy, moving away from the longstanding practice of issuing 10-year multiple-entry visas. The new guidelines grant immigration officers increased discretion in determining the type and duration of visas, which could impact frequent travellers who may no longer receive a guaranteed long-term entry.

New changes for students introduced in November 2024

Meanwhile, IRCC has also implemented significant changes to the Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) program, set to take effect on November 1, 2024. These new regulations will introduce updated language requirements, proof of language proficiency, and specific field of study conditions for applicants.

Under the revised guidelines, candidates applying for the PGWP will now be required to provide evidence of their language skills. For English proficiency, the Canadian Language Benchmarks (CLB) will be utilised, while French proficiency will be assessed using the Niveaux de compétence linguistique canadien (NCLC).

Applicants can submit results from recognised language tests, including the Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program (CELPIP), IELTS, or PTE Core for English. For French, the Test d’évaluation de français (TEF Canada) and Test de connaissance du français (TCF Canada) will be accepted.