Canada’s IEC season 2025 closing soon: Last chance to apply for work permits before this date

Canada’s Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced that the final round of invitations for the 2025 International Experience Canada (IEC) season will take place the week of October 20. If you’re looking to apply for a Canadian work permit, time is running out. To be considered for this last opportunity, you must submit your IEC profile before 9:00 a.m. ET on October 20.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Attention international youth: The International Experience Canada 2025 season is closing soon.



The final round of invitations for all remaining pools of candidates will take place the week of October 20. To still be considered for the 2025 season, you must submit your profile… pic.twitter.com/EGqBPsgdPu — IRCC (@CitImmCanada) October 14, 2025

Those who receive an invitation to apply (ITA) before the season ends, or who have already started their work permit applications, can still complete and submit their application. The IEC program allows international youth to apply for work permits, with the number of candidates invited varying each round. However, this final round marks a crucial cutoff as the season closes soon, with some pools already filling up.

The IRCC offers candidates who receive an ITA 10 days to decide if they will accept it, after which they’ll have 20 days to complete their work permit application online. “If you decline an invitation, you can remain in the pool and still be considered for future rounds, as long as you are eligible,” the IRCC explains. However, not responding to an invitation by the deadline will lead to its expiration, requiring candidates to resubmit their IEC profiles.

Advertisement

For those not yet invited, there’s still a chance, though some pools may run out of spots before the season closes. Candidates can stay in the IEC pool until the end of the season or until they no longer meet the eligibility criteria. If you’re interested in applying but haven’t received an invitation, keep your profile updated and ready, as some categories will continue accepting profiles until the pools close.

With the IEC season set to close for at least two weeks after October, those still eager to work and travel in Canada will need to wait for the next season. Once it opens, candidates will have 60 days to complete their new profiles and reapply.