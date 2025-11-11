Canada's Ontario halts new applications for skilled trades stream amid 2025 nomination cuts

The Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) has temporarily halted new applications under its Express Entry Skilled Trades Stream, according to a recent update spotted in the program’s e-Filing Portal. This move is linked to ongoing adjustments in provincial nomination allocations for 2025, according to Immigration News Canada.

While the suspension hasn’t yet been officially reflected on OINP’s public website, immigration experts expect an announcement to be posted soon, likely within the next day or two. This pause affects skilled trades workers seeking permanent residency in Ontario, potentially delaying their immigration plans. However, those already in the application pipeline should not see any disruption in processing.

What we know about the suspension

A notice within the OINP e-Filing Portal confirms that the program is not accepting new Express Entry Skilled Trades applications. Applicants were directed to the OINP's 2025 Updates page for more information, although the update had not appeared as of this writing.

This suspension appears tied to broader cuts to Canada's Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) allocation, with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) having reduced the 2025 nomination quota by approximately 50%. As a result, Ontario is now prioritising sectors like healthcare and technology over skilled trades.

Impact on applicants

Existing Applications: If you’ve already received a Notification of Interest (NOI) and your application is in progress, you should face no changes. The suspension mainly affects new applicants who haven’t yet been nominated or submitted their full applications.

Alternative Pathways: For those affected by this suspension, other OINP streams, such as the Employer Job Offer: In-Demand Skills or Human Capital Priorities, remain open for applications.

Looking ahead

This isn't the first time OINP has made adjustments to its intake management, as similar pauses occurred in 2023. However, with the PNP quota set to increase by 66% in 2026, many expect the suspension to be lifted early next year, providing new opportunities for skilled trades workers.

To stay informed, monitor the OINP’s 2025 Updates page, check your e-Filing Portal account, and consult with a Registered Canadian Immigration Consultant (RCIC) for personalised guidance.