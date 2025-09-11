Caught between visa expiry and OCI delays? Here’s the fix many don’t know about

A Reddit user recently highlighted a little-known challenge faced by many foreigners in India: what happens when your visa expires while waiting for the approval of your Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.

Posting in a discussion thread, the user shared their personal ordeal of being caught in legal uncertainty when their visa expired mid-way through the OCI application process.

A timeline mismatch

The Redditor explained that while an OCI card typically takes 8-12 weeks to process, most visitors’ visas expire well before that window closes. “I was shocked that processing takes 8-12 weeks, but my current visa was expiring much sooner. I found myself in legal limbo with very little guidance available,” the post read.

The overlooked solution

After much stress and confusion, the user discovered a workaround that could save others from similar trouble: applying for an Indian e-Visa extension. According to the post, this option allows applicants who are already in India to legally extend their stay until their OCI card is approved.

“This bridges the gap between application and approval,” the user wrote, adding that they wished the information had been made clearer at the outset.

Advice for future applicants

Based on their experience, the Redditor shared a few tips for others navigating the OCI process:

Apply for the OCI card well in advance of your visa expiry

Track your visa validity carefully

Don’t panic if your visa expires during processing — the e-Visa extension exists

Keep all application receipts handy in case of queries from authorities

The post sparked discussion among other Reddit users, with many expressing gratitude for the clarification. Some noted that the lack of accessible guidance from official channels leaves applicants vulnerable to confusion and unnecessary anxiety.

What guidelines say

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and official OCI service portals, applicants must always remain on a valid visa status in India until their OCI card is approved. While the government provides detailed rules on OCI renewals, re-issuance after passport changes, and age-based updates, it does not explicitly state what happens if a visa expires during processing.

The official websites do note that foreigners may apply for visa extensions in India, but there is no blanket guideline confirming that an OCI application alone authorises continued stay. This lack of clarity leaves many applicants relying on practical solutions such as applying for an e-Visa extension to bridge the gap until their OCI card is issued.