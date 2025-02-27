Centre seeks urgent US visa for Indian student’s father after she gets into a serious accident

The Indian government has formally reached out to the US for an emergency visa for the family of Neelam Shinde, a student from Maharashtra’s Satara district who is battling for her life in an American hospital after a serious road accident, sources said on Thursday.

Family struggles for urgent visa

Shinde's family had requested the Centre’s intervention after struggling to obtain a visa to visit her in the US. The accident occurred on February 14, and a person has been arrested in connection with the incident. Her family, however, was informed only two days later by her roommate.

Shinde sustained critical injuries to her head, hands, legs, and chest and had to undergo emergency surgery for a head injury. The hospital treating her sent an email to her family, urging them to travel to the US as soon as possible.

Adding to their grief, Shinde’s mother passed away just days ago, making the situation even more dire for her father, Tanaji Shinde, who is struggling to secure a visa to be by his daughter's side. The family has sought the government’s assistance not only for the visa but also for any required medical support.

Political leaders step in

Neelam’s uncle said that despite approaching multiple officials—including Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol, former MP Shriniwas Patil, and former MLA Balasaheb Patil—the family has not received any government assistance so far.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule has urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to intervene and help secure an urgent US visa for Shinde’s father.

Tagging Jaishankar and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a post on Wednesday, Sule wrote,

"Student Neelam Shinde has met with an accident in the USA and is hospitalised in a local hospital. Her father, Tanaji Shinde, from Satara, Maharashtra, India, urgently needs to visit his daughter due to a medical emergency. Tanaji Shinde has applied for an urgent visa to the USA and requires assistance."

(Inputs by Geeta Mohan and Sakalen Mansur)