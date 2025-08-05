Business Today
Closest Disneyland for Indians? You can visit Hong Kong visa-free, but here's the catch

Indian passport holders don’t need a visa for trips up to 14 days, but must fill out a mandatory Pre-Arrival Registration (PAR) online before departure

Sonali
  • Updated Aug 5, 2025 9:54 AM IST
If you're looking for the closest Disneyland to India, or a weekend of dim sum, trams, temples, and shopping, Hong Kong is back on the map for Indian travellers. With over 40 beaches, affordable Michelin-starred restaurants, and iconic skyline views, the city offers much more than its compact size suggests.

And the best part? Indians can enter visa-free if they follow a simple step first.

Visa-free entry, with a catch

Indian passport holders don’t need a visa for trips up to 14 days, but must fill out a mandatory Pre-Arrival Registration (PAR) online before departure. This registration is free, valid for six months (or until passport expiry), and allows multiple 14-day entries into Hong Kong. A printed notification slip and your passport are all you need to get in.

To register, visit the official Hong Kong Immigration website, or reach out via email (ind_par@immd.gov.hk) or phone at +852 2824 6111.

PAR process explained

The online form includes nine sections covering basic personal details, passport and travel history, purpose of visit, occupation, and a security question. Once successfully registered, download and print the notification slip on A4 white paper; this is mandatory for travel.

Planning to stay longer?

If your trip exceeds 14 days, you'll need to apply for a Hong Kong e-visa. The online form requires detailed information including your accommodation, flight booking, financial documents (bank statements or salary slips), a valid passport, and a recent photograph (1200x1600 px). Additional documents vary depending on whether you apply for a tourist or business visa.

  • Tourist visa: Must include travel insurance, proof of finances, and optional sponsor details.

  • Business visa: Add business invitation letters and company registration documents.

Visa costs and processing time

  • For stays under 180 days: HKD600 (approx. ₹6,579)

  • For stays over 180 days: HKD1300 (approx. ₹14,255)
    Processing takes 5–8 working days.

Direct flights from India

Hong Kong is well-connected via direct flights from major Indian cities. Airlines like Air India, IndiGo, Cathay Pacific, and Hong Kong Airlines operate non-stop flights from New Delhi and other hubs.

