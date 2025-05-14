CRS drops to 706 as Canada invites 511 candidates in latest PNP Express Entry draw

Canada’s immigration authorities have issued 511 new invitations under the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP) in the latest Express Entry draw held on May 12, 2025.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score required was 706. The draw took place at 14:14:40 UTC, and the tie-breaking rule was applied for profiles submitted before March 4, 2025, at 22:35:42 UTC. This means only those with a rank of 511 or above received invitations to apply for permanent residency.

If multiple candidates have the same CRS score, IRCC applies the cut-off based on the time and date their profiles were submitted.

This draw follows the previous PNP-specific round on April 28, 2025, when 421 candidates were invited, with the lowest score set at 727. The new draw reflects a notable drop in the CRS threshold, offering more foreign nationals a chance at Canadian permanent residency.

The CRS evaluates applicants based on age, education, language skills, work experience, and other factors. It is adjusted regularly to reflect policy changes. Notably, on March 25, 2025, Canada removed job offer points from the CRS calculation. This impacts both current and future Express Entry candidates.

The rule change specifically affects candidates under Major Group 00 of the National Occupation Classification (e.g., senior management roles worth 200 points) and other skilled occupations (worth 50 points). Those who had claimed points for job offers will lose them, and new applicants can no longer earn those extra points.

The Provincial Nominee Program allows Canadian provinces and territories to nominate individuals who wish to immigrate and contribute to the regional economy. Eligibility depends on criteria such as having a job offer in the province, experience in high-demand occupations, or the ability to launch a business.

Once nominated, candidates receive a provincial nomination certificate, which significantly boosts their CRS score and chances of receiving a permanent residency invitation.