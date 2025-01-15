'Do not plan your...': User pens down requirements for Japan visa- documents, rules- All you need to know

Applying for a Japan visa can be a straightforward process, but it comes with nuances that travellers should be aware of.

X user Priyesh Sharma, who is also the founder of a leading visa processing platform, recently shared a detailed breakdown of the Japan visa application process on the social media platform X. Drawing on two years of research and personal experience, Sharma offered valuable insights for prospective travellers.

Here are his insights:

Requirements for a Japan visa

1. Document Checklist:

- Bank Statements: Not mandatory but recommended as a precaution.

- NOC from Employer: Not required.

- Flight Tickets: Dummy tickets are accepted.

- Form 26AS: Including this document is a proactive step.

- Cover Letter: Optional.

2. Photograph:

A recent photograph is required, but even a photo from a prior visa application may suffice in some cases.

3. Jurisdiction Matters:

Applicants must strictly adhere to jurisdiction rules. For instance, those from Gurgaon are advised to apply in Delhi for faster processing and the convenience of cash payments (no cards accepted). Gurgaon centres, by contrast, require demand drafts and are slower, Priyesh mentioned.

Key Insights About the Process

1. Processing Time and Fees:

- Visas are typically processed within three working days.

- The total fee, including passport self-pickup, is approximately ₹1,200.

2. Longer Validity Visas:

While Japan occasionally issues five-year visas, the process appears random. Travel history, financial stability, and strong professional credentials don’t guarantee a longer validity visa. Many applicants, regardless of their profile, receive single-entry, 15-day visas as a standard practice.

3. Travel History Considerations:

Japan places significant emphasis on travel history, particularly to G7 countries. However, even well-traveled applicants with strong profiles often receive the standard visa.

Japan Visa 📢



Here's to everyone who is about to apply Japan visa or just want to know about the Japan visa. You are in for a lot of good and legit information.



I have been following the Japan visa since good 2 years now and finally I have almost completed my research to write… pic.twitter.com/hFVEUiMcBv — Priyesh Sharma (@Kenu73) January 14, 2025

Tips for Applicants

Priyesh advised the applicants to plan shorter trips. "DO NOT PLAN YOUR TRIP FOR MORE THAN 15 DAYS, they as a standard practice issue single entry 15 days and may request multiple/longer but is very discretionary. I know many applicants who lost a lot of money due to this," he wrote.

He further asked the applicants to use Delhi VFS Centers. Delhi is a better choice than Gurgaon for faster service and cash payment options.

All that being said, applicants should be prepared for the possibility of rejection or receiving only a short-term visa, regardless of their profile. Planning trips based on assumptions of longer validity visas can lead to financial losses, Sharma advised.