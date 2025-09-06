‘Don’t wait on EB-5’: Viral post warns investors against delaying US Green Card route

A Reddit post on the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program has gone viral, urging applicants not to delay their filings. The user highlighted how recent changes under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA) have created a limited window of opportunity that may not last long.
Key takeaways from the Reddit post:
Faster processing times
Avoiding future backlogs
Policy changes could raise barriers
Concurrent filing benefits for U.S. visa holders
Rural & high-unemployment projects are prioritised
The cost of waiting
The post cautions that delaying an EB-5 application could mean “years of waiting, tens of thousands more in investment requirements, and even lost eligibility.” Acting now, they argue, offers the best chance at a faster and smoother route to a US Green Card.
The EB-5 visa is a US immigration pathway that grants eligible foreign investors and their families a Green Card in exchange for making a qualifying investment in the American economy. Typically, investors are required to put in a minimum of $800,000 in targeted employment areas (rural or high unemployment regions) or $1,050,000 in standard projects, while also creating or preserving at least 10 full-time jobs for US workers.
Beyond residency, the EB-5 visa provides investors and their immediate family members access to US education, healthcare, and career opportunities, making it one of the most sought-after routes for high-net-worth individuals seeking permanent settlement in the United States.
The program has become especially attractive for investors from countries with long wait times for other visa categories, as it offers a more direct and flexible route to residency, though processing times and eligibility rules can shift based on demand and policy changes.