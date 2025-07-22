Business Today
Dream job, dream view: You can now stay and work in New Zealand on just a visitor visa

The move effectively allows freelancers, consultants, and remote workers employed overseas to live temporarily in New Zealand without changing their employment status or applying for a separate digital nomad visa

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 22, 2025 9:32 AM IST
Dream job, dream view: You can now stay and work in New Zealand on just a visitor visa Freelancers, take note: Remote work now allowed under New Zealand visitor visa rules

New Zealand has clarified that foreign nationals can now work remotely during their stay in the country under the existing visitor visa regime, provided their employer or clients are based outside New Zealand.

The move effectively allows freelancers, consultants, and remote workers employed overseas to live temporarily in New Zealand without changing their employment status or applying for a separate digital nomad visa. Immigration New Zealand has updated its guidance to reflect the changes, which are aimed at attracting longer-stay, high-value visitors.

Key conditions for eligibility:

  • The visitor must be employed or contracted by an overseas entity.

  • No services or goods can be provided to New Zealand-based clients or businesses.

  • Remote work is permitted only as a secondary activity—the main reason for the visit must be tourism, visiting family or friends, or personal travel.

Length of stay:

  • Up to 6 months with a multiple-entry visa

  • Up to 9 months with a single-entry visa

  • Short-term courses of up to 3 months are also permitted

Application requirements:

Applicants must apply online and submit the following:

  • Valid passport

  • Proof of onward travel (e.g. return tickets)

  • Proof of funds:

    NZD 1,000/month (approx. ₹51,400), or NZD 400/month (approx. ₹20,560) if accommodation is prepaid

  • Completed online application form

  • Medical certificates if staying beyond 6 months

  • Visa fee and tourism levy

Cost for Indian applicants (as of July 2025):

  • Visa fee: ₹22,655

  • IVL levy: ₹5,140

  • Total: approx. ₹27,795

For visa-waiver countries (e.g. US, UK, Germany):

  • NZeTA application fee: ₹874

  • Website fee: ₹1,182

  • IVL included: ₹5,140

  • Total: ₹6,014 to ₹6,322

Processing time typically ranges between 2 to 3.5 weeks. Indian passport holders are required to apply for a full visitor visa, while citizens from visa-waiver countries may opt for the faster and less expensive NZeTA process.

Conditions during stay:

  • No engagement with local employers or clients

  • Remote work must not be the main reason for entry

  • Must hold enough funds to support themselves

  • Travel permitted in and out of the country if holding a multiple-entry visa

  • Short-term courses allowed for up to 3 months

Published on: Jul 22, 2025 9:32 AM IST
