Dream job, dream view: You can now stay and work in New Zealand on just a visitor visa

New Zealand has clarified that foreign nationals can now work remotely during their stay in the country under the existing visitor visa regime, provided their employer or clients are based outside New Zealand.
The move effectively allows freelancers, consultants, and remote workers employed overseas to live temporarily in New Zealand without changing their employment status or applying for a separate digital nomad visa. Immigration New Zealand has updated its guidance to reflect the changes, which are aimed at attracting longer-stay, high-value visitors.
Key conditions for eligibility:
The visitor must be employed or contracted by an overseas entity.
No services or goods can be provided to New Zealand-based clients or businesses.
Remote work is permitted only as a secondary activity—the main reason for the visit must be tourism, visiting family or friends, or personal travel.
Length of stay:
Up to 6 months with a multiple-entry visa
Up to 9 months with a single-entry visa
Short-term courses of up to 3 months are also permitted
Application requirements:
Applicants must apply online and submit the following:
Valid passport
Proof of onward travel (e.g. return tickets)
Proof of funds:NZD 1,000/month (approx. ₹51,400), or NZD 400/month (approx. ₹20,560) if accommodation is prepaid
Completed online application form
Medical certificates if staying beyond 6 months
Visa fee and tourism levy
Cost for Indian applicants (as of July 2025):
Visa fee: ₹22,655
IVL levy: ₹5,140
Total: approx. ₹27,795
For visa-waiver countries (e.g. US, UK, Germany):
NZeTA application fee: ₹874
Website fee: ₹1,182
IVL included: ₹5,140
Total: ₹6,014 to ₹6,322
Processing time typically ranges between 2 to 3.5 weeks. Indian passport holders are required to apply for a full visitor visa, while citizens from visa-waiver countries may opt for the faster and less expensive NZeTA process.
Conditions during stay:
No engagement with local employers or clients
Remote work must not be the main reason for entry
Must hold enough funds to support themselves
Travel permitted in and out of the country if holding a multiple-entry visa
Short-term courses allowed for up to 3 months