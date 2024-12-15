Dubai Visa: Amid rising rejections for Indian tourists, follow these tips to meet stricter rules

Indian tourists planning trips to Dubai are facing significant difficulties due to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) tightening its tourist visa application requirements. Recent reports show a sharp decline in the approval rate, dropping from nearly 99 percent to about 94-95 percent in recent weeks.

Previously, the daily visa rejection rate was just 1-2 percent, but it has now risen to 5-6 percent, according to travel agents. These rejections are happening even for applications that have met all the necessary requirements and submitted the required documents.

In some cases, entire families have had their visa applications denied despite submitting all the necessary paperwork. One agency reported that as many as eight visa applications were rejected in a single week, indicating that the regulations have become significantly stricter.

If you’re planning to spend the holiday season in Dubai, it’s essential to be aware of the new rules and regulations before applying for a tourist visa. A rejected application not only results in the loss of the visa fee but also the costs of flight tickets and hotel bookings.

Besides a cancelled visa application hampers future applications reducing chances of approval.

Key things to keep in mind

Provide confirmed hotel booking documents with QR codes.

Submit a copy of your return flight ticket (previously only required if requested by airport officials).

If you're staying with a relative, include their residence permit and other relevant documents.

Prove that you have at least AED 5,000 (about Rs 1.14 lakh) in your bank account for a two-month visa, or AED 3,000 for a three-month visa.

Upload all documents on the migration department’s website.

If you have a valid visit visa or residence permit from the USA, UK, or EU, or a US-issued green card, you can obtain a 14-day visa on arrival, which may be extended for another 14 days.

Some travel insurance plans now offer visa rejection coverage, reimbursing certain non-refundable expenses, such as hotel bookings and flight tickets.

Travel industry experts advise against submitting fake documents, emphasising the strict nature of Dubai's visa policies. Nilesh Bhansali, president of the Travel Agents Association of Pune, warned that a rejection could lead to long-term complications for future travel to the UAE.