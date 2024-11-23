Travelling to Dubai gets tougher: Indian tourists now required to submit hotel bookings, return ticket to get visa 

The Dubai Emigration Department has announced new, stricter requirements for obtaining a tourist visa aimed at streamlining the application process and enhancing compliance. Travellers will now be required to submit hotel booking documents with a QR code and a copy of their return ticket when applying for a visa.

This change mandates that travel agencies ensure these documents are included in the application process, as failure to do so may result in delays.

Updated visa application guidelines

Under the revised regulations, hotel bookings and return tickets are no longer optional. Applicants must upload these documents on the Emigration Department's website at the time of application. Only travel agencies are authorised to submit applications for tourist visas, while visit visas can also be processed by trading companies, individuals, or families, with the same documentation requirements applying to both types of visas.

Financial proof requirement introduced

In addition to the documentation changes, applicants must demonstrate sufficient financial resources through their credit or debit cards. The minimum requirement is set at 5,000 Dirhams for a two-month visa and 3,000 Dirhams for a three-month visa.

Reports indicate that many applicants have experienced delays in processing due to difficulties in providing the required documents. Previously, travellers were only asked to present hotel bookings and return tickets upon request by emigration officers at the airport.

These new regulations, which have already been enforced for citizens from Pakistan and several African nations, aim to streamline the visa process further. However, clarity is still needed on whether expatriates residing in the UAE will be required to submit similar documents when applying for visit visas for their families.

Preparing for travel to Dubai

Indian passport holders, in particular, have several visa options available, including a visa-on-arrival, a non-extendable 60-day visa, and a new five-year multiple-entry visa designed to facilitate frequent travel.

1. Visa-On-Arrival: Indian travellers can obtain a 14-day visa-on-arrival, which is extendable for an additional 14 days, provided they meet specific criteria, including holding a passport valid for at least six months and a valid visa or residency permit from the USA, UK, or EU.

2. Non-Extendable 60-Day Visa: This option allows for a longer stay but cannot be extended. Application fees are in line with UAE regulations.

3. Five-Year Multiple-Entry Visa: Recently introduced, this visa is aimed at boosting tourism and business ties between India and Dubai, allowing for frequent visits for both business and personal reasons.