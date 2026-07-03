e-OCI card 2026: Eligibility, documents, fees, how to apply; Complete guide for overseas Indians

India has moved the Overseas Citizen of India card process fully online. The e-OCI platform, launched by the Ministry of Home Affairs, allows eligible overseas Indians to apply, submit documents, pay fees and download their approved card, all without visiting a physical office. The only in-person step remaining is a visit to a VFS Global Centre, and only when additional document verification is specifically required.

Advertisement

The shift benefits more than 50 lakh OCI cardholders worldwide and is designed to reduce paperwork, improve data management and integrate seamlessly with digital immigration systems for real-time identity checks at airports.

DON'T MISS: India launches e-OCI card: 50 lakh OCI holders no more need a physical booklet; Steps to download

What is the e-OCI card?

The e-OCI is a digital version of the Overseas Citizen of India card, which was introduced in August 2005. The new platform allows the entire application cycle, from form submission to card download, to be completed through the official portal at ociservices.gov.in. For the government, the system improves processing speed, reduces costs and strengthens fraud prevention through better identity verification.

How to apply: Six steps

Advertisement

Visit ociservices.gov.in and access the application form (Form XXVIII) Fill in your personal information Upload a copy of your latest valid passport Upload a high-resolution biometric photograph — neutral expression, light background Complete the e-Sign declarations and pay the application fee online Once approved, download your e-OCI card directly from the portal

After submission, you receive an acknowledgement number that allows you to track your application status in real time.

ALSO READ: Visa changes for Indians from July 1: US, Japan, Vietnam, Australia change travel, permit rules

Documents required

The following documents are needed based on your specific circumstances:

Proof of current citizenship: A valid passport with at least six months' validity at the time of application. If applying from India, a valid visa or Residential Permit with at least three months' validity is also required (Missionary and Mountaineering visas are excluded).

Advertisement

Proof of Indian origin (self, parents, grandparents or great-grandparents): An Indian passport, Domicile Certificate, Nativity Certificate, OCI or PIO card of parents or spouse with supporting documents, or any other document proving Indian origin issued by a First Class or District Magistrate.

Proof of relationship (if claiming eligibility through family): A birth certificate showing both parents' names. If issued outside India, the certificate must be Apostilled or certified by the relevant Indian Mission.

For minor children: Birth certificate, proof of Indian citizenship of one or both parents, court order if parents are divorced, Parental Authorisation Form, and valid visa status of parents in the USA where applicable.

For spouses: Registered marriage certificate. If married to an Indian citizen, a copy of the spouse's Indian passport or proof of citizenship. If married to an OCI cardholder, copies of the spouse's valid passport, OCI card and the supporting documents used in their original OCI application.

Other documents where applicable: Renunciation certificate for former Indian citizens, naturalisation certificate, proof of address, birth certificate if born outside India, name change certificate, and proof of marital status — marriage certificate, divorce certificate or death certificate of spouse as relevant.

Who is eligible?

Advertisement

Eligibility for OCI status extends to persons of Indian origin, including those whose parents, grandparents or great-grandparents were Indian citizens, as well as spouses of Indian citizens and spouses of OCI cardholders. Full eligibility criteria and any recent updates are available at ociservices.gov.in, which should be checked before beginning the application.