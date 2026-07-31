Egypt introduces digital visa-on-arrival system with QR codes at Cairo Airport from August 1

How the new visa system will work

During the initial phase, travellers arriving at Cairo Airport will receive a QR code that will be scanned along with their passport during entry checks.

In the future, visitors will be able to obtain the digital visa through three channels:

An official online portal, which will open for applications 48 hours before departure

A dedicated mobile application

Self-service kiosks available at Cairo Airport arrival halls

The QR code can be generated either by travellers themselves or with assistance from travel agencies. It will remain valid for 48 hours after being issued and can be shown either digitally on a smartphone or through a printed copy.

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Digital visa to cost $36

The digital visa-on-arrival will be priced at $36, which includes the standard visa fee of $30 and an additional $6 digital processing charge.

During the pilot phase, Egypt will continue offering the existing paper-based visa-on-arrival option alongside the new QR-based system.

If the trial is successful, authorities plan to gradually phase out the visa sticker system and expand digital visa facilities to other international airports across Egypt.