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Egypt introduces digital visa-on-arrival system with QR codes at Cairo Airport from August 1

Egypt introduces digital visa-on-arrival system with QR codes at Cairo Airport from August 1

Under the new system, visitors will receive a QR code linked to their visa instead of the traditional sticker placed in passports

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 2:46 PM IST
Egypt introduces digital visa-on-arrival system with QR codes at Cairo Airport from August 1Egypt replaces visa stickers with QR codes in new digital entry system for travellers

International travellers heading to Egypt will soon get a faster entry process, with Cairo International Airport set to begin testing a digital visa-on-arrival system from August 1, 2026. Under the new system, visitors will receive a QR code linked to their visa instead of the traditional sticker placed in passports.

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The trial is aimed at reducing processing time at immigration counters and making arrivals smoother by moving the visa procedure to a digital format.

How the new visa system will work

During the initial phase, travellers arriving at Cairo Airport will receive a QR code that will be scanned along with their passport during entry checks.

In the future, visitors will be able to obtain the digital visa through three channels:

  • An official online portal, which will open for applications 48 hours before departure

  • A dedicated mobile application

  • Self-service kiosks available at Cairo Airport arrival halls

The QR code can be generated either by travellers themselves or with assistance from travel agencies. It will remain valid for 48 hours after being issued and can be shown either digitally on a smartphone or through a printed copy.

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Digital visa to cost $36

The digital visa-on-arrival will be priced at $36, which includes the standard visa fee of $30 and an additional $6 digital processing charge.

During the pilot phase, Egypt will continue offering the existing paper-based visa-on-arrival option alongside the new QR-based system.

If the trial is successful, authorities plan to gradually phase out the visa sticker system and expand digital visa facilities to other international airports across Egypt.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 31, 2026 2:46 PM IST
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