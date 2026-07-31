Large-cap stocks may be set for a comeback: Here's why Axis Mutual Fund is bullish

1. Improving GDP growth could boost earnings

Axis Mutual Fund says the earnings trajectory of large-cap companies has historically tracked nominal GDP growth more closely than that of smaller companies. Unlike mid- and small-cap firms, which often grow by expanding into new markets or gaining market share, large companies depend more on broader economic drivers such as consumption, credit growth, capital expenditure and exports.

With India's domestic growth cycle expected to strengthen, the report projects Nifty 50 revenue growth to reach nearly 19%, the strongest pace in three years, providing a favourable backdrop for large-cap earnings. However, it cautions that profit growth may be moderated by margin pressures arising from wage inflation, commodity costs and competitive intensity.

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2. Credit growth and consumption remain supportive

The report highlights improving bank credit growth and resilient consumption indicators as another positive factor. It notes that periods of accelerating credit growth have historically coincided with stronger economic activity and better corporate profitability.

High-frequency indicators such as two-wheeler sales also suggest that domestic demand remains healthy despite global uncertainties, creating favourable conditions for large businesses.

3. Valuations remain attractive

One of the strongest arguments in favour of large caps is valuation. While many mid- and small-cap stocks have undergone substantial valuation re-rating in recent years, several large-cap sectors—including private banks, IT services and the Nifty 50—continue to trade near or below their long-term valuation averages.

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According to the report, future returns in the broader market may increasingly depend on earnings delivery rather than further valuation expansion, improving the risk-reward proposition for large-cap stocks.

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4. Exporters could benefit from a weaker rupee

The depreciation of the rupee over the past 18 months may provide a competitive advantage to export-oriented sectors such as information technology, pharmaceuticals, engineering, specialty chemicals and auto ancillaries.

Axis Mutual Fund also believes India's role in global supply-chain diversification could further support large-cap exporters and manufacturing companies with established scale and execution capabilities.

5. Commodity prices may turn into a tailwind

The report notes that commodity prices have eased from recent highs, reducing pressure on corporate input costs. Lower crude oil and industrial commodity prices could help contain inflation, improve household purchasing power and support corporate profit margins. Such a backdrop would particularly benefit large companies that are closely linked to the broader economy.

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6. Better risk-adjusted return potential

Finally, Axis Mutual Fund argues that market leadership has historically rotated between large caps and SMIDs. Following a prolonged phase of mid- and small-cap outperformance, the report believes large caps may now offer superior risk-adjusted returns, particularly as valuations in the broader market have become more demanding.

The fund house recommends a balanced investment approach rather than making an outright bet on any one market-cap segment. It believes India's long-term growth story remains intact, but investors should increasingly include quality large-cap businesses in their portfolios as market leadership broadens.

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