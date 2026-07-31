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After PM Modi's Facebook video removal, Meta India head faces FIR over AI-generated videos

After PM Modi's Facebook video removal, Meta India head faces FIR over AI-generated videos

The Police are saying that many of these AI-generated videos of PM Modi misled the public, and that further investigation is underway.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 10:33 AM IST
After PM Modi's Facebook video removal, Meta India head faces FIR over AI-generated videosPolice sources informed that the AI-generated videos were allegedly shared on Facebook and Instagram.

Meta was under fire for temporarily removing PM Modi’s video post from Facebook; now the India head, Arun Srinivas, faces an FIR for AI-generated morphed videos of the Prime Minister. Reportedly, the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have filed a case against Meta India and several social media users over the circulation of AI-generated videos of the PM.

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Must read: 'Discussions with Meta on policy matters in a week,' says MeiTY secretary after PM Modi's post removed temporarily from Facebook

Why is Meta India is under fire?

According to an India Today report, Police sources informed that the AI-generated videos were allegedly shared on Facebook and Instagram and started circulating around the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led students' protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Police are reportedly saying that many of these videos misled the public and that they are investigating possible violations of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

The Cyber Crime Police are investigating the origin of these circulated videos and how they went viral. Investigation around Meta's content moderation and safety systems is also underway.  Therefore, the police are still in the early stages of investigating the AI-generated video of PM Modi, and any further legal action will depend on the digital evidence collected during the probe.

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Must read: Meta explains PM Modi Facebook post removal incident; Outlines safeguards for VIP accounts

The FIR comes days after the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police summoned Meta representatives for the removal of PM Modi’s Facebook post. While the company has stated it is a technical error, the Indian government is not satisfied with their response. Meta representative also appeared before the Cyber Crime Police, explaining the company's content moderation systems and compliance measures.

Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan also called the incident “extremely disturbing,” highlighting the seriousness of the matter. Meta also wrote a letter to the government explaining new and stricter safeguards it has put in place.

The new safeguards will ensure that content posted by prominent or high-profile accounts such as the Prime Minister, government officials, and other public figures undergoes additional review before removal or restriction.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 31, 2026 10:33 AM IST
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