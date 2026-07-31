Will the July 31 ITR deadline be extended? Everything salaried taxpayers need to know

The Income Tax Department said its e-filing system has been performance-tested to process up to 1 crore ITRs in a single day. During peak filing periods, the portal has already handled 1.61 crore transactions daily, including return filings, logins, challan payments and Form 26AS services, while daily logins have touched nearly 99 lakh. According to the government, the infrastructure has adequate capacity to support taxpayers filing returns on the last day.

Why an extension appears unlikely

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Although ITR deadlines have been extended in five of the last six assessment years, several factors make 2026 different.

First, the government has already granted relief to a section of taxpayers. Individuals filing ITR-3 or ITR-4 with business or professional income who are not subject to tax audit have already received an extended deadline until August 31, 2026. As a result, the July 31 deadline now primarily applies to taxpayers filing ITR-1 and ITR-2.

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Second, filing activity has remained strong this year. As of July 27, more than 4.37 crore returns had already been filed, with over 4.11 crore verified and more than 2.3 crore processed. This indicates that a substantial portion of eligible taxpayers has already completed the compliance process.

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Third, unlike last year, there have been relatively few complaints regarding technical glitches on the e-filing portal. In 2025, taxpayers and tax professionals widely reported system issues and even ran social media campaigns demanding an extension after delays in the rollout of new ITR forms. Those circumstances ultimately led the government to extend the filing deadline. Such conditions have not emerged this year.

Missing the deadline can be costly

If the government does not announce an extension, taxpayers who miss today's deadline may still file a belated return, but doing so could attract consequences. These include a late filing fee under Section 234F, interest on outstanding tax liabilities and possible delays in receiving income tax refunds. Certain tax benefits and compliance-related provisions may also be affected in specific cases.

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A look at past extensions

The government has frequently relaxed ITR deadlines in recent years, largely due to extraordinary circumstances. The COVID-19 pandemic led to multiple extensions for AY 2020-21 and AY 2021-22, while audit-related deadlines were relaxed in AY 2022-23 and AY 2024-25. In AY 2025-26, the deadline was extended because of delays in notifying revised ITR forms and implementing system changes.

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Assessment Year (AY) ITR Due Date Extension Reason / Key Details AY 2020-21 July 31, 2020 → January 10, 2021 Deadline extended multiple times due to COVID-19 disruptions. Audit report due dates were also relaxed through several notifications. AY 2021-22 July 31, 2021 → September 30, 2021 → December 31, 2021 Multiple extensions amid pandemic-related disruptions. Audit report deadline was extended first to October 31, 2021, and then to January 15, 2022. AY 2022-23 No extension for regular ITR filers; audit cases extended to November 7, 2022 Audit report due date extended from September 30 to October 7, 2022, with corresponding extension for audit-case ITRs. AY 2023-24 No extension The government retained the original ITR filing deadline. AY 2024-25 Extensions for audit cases and belated returns Audit report deadline extended from September 30 to October 7, 2024. Audit-case ITR deadline extended to December 15, 2024. Belated return deadline extended from December 31, 2024, to January 15, 2025. AY 2025-26 July 31, 2025 → September 15, 2025 → September 16, 2025 Deadline extended due to delays in notifying revised ITR forms and implementing system updates. Audit report deadline extended to November 10, 2025.

This year, however, the government appears to have addressed potential bottlenecks in advance by staggering due dates and strengthening the e-filing platform. Unless the Income Tax Department issues a formal notification before the end of the day, July 31 remains the final deadline for eligible ITR-1 and ITR-2 taxpayers, and experts advise against relying on speculation over another extension.

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