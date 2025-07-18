EU relaxes Schengen visa rules for this nation, introduces phased multi-entry system

The European Union has eased visa rules for Turkish citizens entering the Schengen area, a move widely seen as a step toward reviving long-stalled talks on visa liberalisation. Effective July 15, the new rules simplify the process for Turkish nationals applying for multiple-entry visas, an issue that has long been a source of frustration in Ankara.

Speaking in Ankara on July 18, the EU’s ambassador to Turkey, Thomas Hans Ossowski, confirmed that the revised visa framework is now in effect. “It will be much easier and much faster for Turkish citizens,” he told reporters, while acknowledging that the changes do not fully resolve longstanding complaints around the EU’s visa system.

Under the new system, Turkish applicants who have previously complied with visa conditions will be granted progressively longer multiple-entry visas, starting with a six-month visa on their second application, and eventually extending to one-year, three-year, and five-year durations.

Relief after a long period of struggle

The update comes in response to years of grievances from Turkish citizens over delays and complex procedures in obtaining Schengen visas. The EU attributed much of the backlog to an increase in applications and administrative pressure on authorised visa agencies.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the EU’s decision and said both sides would continue to work toward broader visa facilitation. In its statement, the ministry reaffirmed that Turkish and EU institutions are engaged in discussions to further streamline mobility.

Ambassador Ossowski reiterated the broader context, noting that the EU had committed over a decade ago to granting visa-free travel to Turkish citizens. “Every other candidate country has visa-free travel except Turkey,” he said. “It is urgent to re-engage in this process of visa-free travel in the Schengen space and the EU.”

Turkey has held EU candidate status since 1999, but its membership bid has remained largely frozen due to concerns about democratic governance and human rights. Despite that, recent months have shown cautious momentum in re-establishing economic cooperation and policy dialogue between Ankara and Brussels.

The current visa easing is seen as part of that renewed engagement, even if it falls short of full liberalisation.