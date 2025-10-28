Expired visa in Australia? New online tool offers confidential, voluntary assistance

The Australian government has launched a new online support service to help individuals with expired visas resolve their immigration status quickly, safely, and confidentially.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, people in Australia whose visas have expired or who hold a Bridging Visa E can now book a confidential appointment with a Status Resolution Officer (SRO) through a new online booking form available on the department’s website.

“Our team are here to provide a safe, voluntary way for people to resolve their immigration status and regain peace of mind,” the department said in its official announcement.

The SROs operate independently of the Australian Border Force, and all meetings through this service are strictly voluntary. They assist individuals in understanding their immigration options, exploring lawful pathways, and making informed decisions about their future in Australia.

The initiative is part of the government’s ongoing effort to improve visa compliance and reduce the number of people living unlawfully in the country. Instead of relying on enforcement, the program encourages voluntary resolution by offering migrants a confidential and non-punitive avenue to regularise their status.

The online tool is now live, enabling users to schedule appointments at their convenience with SROs for direct, one-on-one support.