‘Feel like a second-class citizen...’: Viral post questions EU success, sparks debate on returning to India

A 28-year-old professional working in the European Union has sparked a heated debate on Reddit after sharing his dilemma about returning to India despite holding a well-paying job and financial security abroad.

In his post, the user explained that while he has built a comfortable life over the past 4-5 years, with savings of nearly ₹1 crore and no major financial responsibilities, he struggles with loneliness, cultural disconnect, and a lingering sense of being treated as a “second-class citizen.”

“Even if you're born here, due to your skin colour… the sense of belonging I felt in my hometown, I never found it here,” he wrote, adding that racism, rising far-right politics, and fears about losing touch with Indian culture are pushing him to consider moving back.

He acknowledged that his parents support the move, but extended relatives warn that India’s work-life balance, infrastructure issues, and pollution could lead to regret. “I do have free time and good money here, but what's the point if I don’t have anything else to do other than smoke joints and spend in pubs?” the Redditor reflected.

The post struck a chord with many, drawing responses from others who have faced similar choices.

One user, who recently relocated, wrote, “I moved back to India around 5 months back for the same reasons — racism, feeling of void, visa hassles. I am very happy now. But you must be clear on what you’ll be missing (clean air, peaceful life) and what you’ll be gaining (family time, peace of mind).”

Another commenter, possibly based in Ireland, said, “I feel the same living here… I want to quit and move back because the place feels soulless. But unless I secure another job in India, especially remote, it’s risky.”

Others offered cautionary notes, urging careful planning before making an irreversible decision. “When you’re far removed from the cons of India (pollution, poor infrastructure, bureaucracy) and start missing the pros (connections), you don’t think of the cons as such a big deal. Reality might hit hard once you’re back. At least try a temporary move first, or secure an EU passport before deciding,” a third commented.