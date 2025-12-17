FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada playbook: Matches, visa, eTA requirements; All you need to know

Canada will be at the centre of global football in the summer of 2026 as it co-hosts the FIFA World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico. From June 11 to July 19, matches in Toronto and Vancouver will draw hundreds of thousands of international fans, media personnel, volunteers and workers into the country.
Canadian authorities are already preparing for the surge. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued a clear message to World Cup travellers: apply early, carry the right documents, and do not assume that a match ticket guarantees entry. Final decisions are made by border officers at the port of arrival.
This guide breaks down everything visitors need to know, from visa and eTA requirements to border checks, travel timelines and a complete list of FIFA World Cup 2026 matches taking place in Canada.
FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in Canada
Canada will host 13 matches across two cities: Toronto and Vancouver.
Toronto Stadium, Toronto (Ontario)
1. Friday, 12 June 2026
Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina / Italy / Northern Ireland / Wales – Group B
2. Wednesday, 17 June 2026
Ghana v Panama – Group L
3. Saturday, 20 June 2026
Germany v Côte d’Ivoire – Group E
4. Tuesday, 23 June 2026
Panama v Croatia – Group L
5. Friday, 26 June 2026
Senegal v Bolivia / Iraq / Suriname – Group I
6. Thursday, 2 July 2026
Match 83 – Group K runners-up v Group L runners-up
BC Place, Vancouver (British Columbia)
7. Saturday, 13 June 2026
Australia v Kosovo / Romania / Slovakia / Türkiye – Group D
8. Thursday, 18 June 2026
Canada v Qatar – Group B
9. Sunday, 21 June 2026
New Zealand v Egypt – Group G
10. Wednesday, 24 June 2026
Switzerland v Canada – Group B
11. Friday, 26 June 2026
New Zealand v Belgium – Group G
12. Thursday, 2 July 2026
Match 85 – Group B winners v Group E / F / G / I / J third place
13. Tuesday, 7 July 2026
Match 96 – Winner match 85 v Winner match 87
World Cup travel planning timeline
9–12 months before travel
6–9 months before travel
3–6 months before travel
4–8 weeks before travel
Arrival week
Who needs an eTA and who needs a visitor visa?
Entry requirements depend on citizenship and travel method.
Countries playing in Canada that need an electronic travel authorisation (eTA):
- Germany
- Croatia
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Belgium
- Qatar
- Switzerland
Countries that require a Canadian visitor visa:
- Côte d’Ivoire
- Ghana
- Panama
- Senegal
- Egypt
Visitor visa guide for visa-required fans
Fans from visa-required countries must obtain a Canada visitor visa, also known as a Temporary Resident Visa.
What officers expect to see
Costs
Visitor visa – CAN $100
Biometrics – CAN $85 if required
Processing times vary by country and season, ranging from weeks to several months. Applicants are advised to apply as early as possible.
Documents to carry when travelling
Common mistakes to avoid