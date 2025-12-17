FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada playbook: Matches, visa, eTA requirements; All you need to know

Canada will be at the centre of global football in the summer of 2026 as it co-hosts the FIFA World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico. From June 11 to July 19, matches in Toronto and Vancouver will draw hundreds of thousands of international fans, media personnel, volunteers and workers into the country.

Canadian authorities are already preparing for the surge. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued a clear message to World Cup travellers: apply early, carry the right documents, and do not assume that a match ticket guarantees entry. Final decisions are made by border officers at the port of arrival.

This guide breaks down everything visitors need to know, from visa and eTA requirements to border checks, travel timelines and a complete list of FIFA World Cup 2026 matches taking place in Canada.

FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in Canada

Canada will host 13 matches across two cities: Toronto and Vancouver.

Toronto Stadium, Toronto (Ontario)

1. Friday, 12 June 2026

Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina / Italy / Northern Ireland / Wales – Group B

2. Wednesday, 17 June 2026

Ghana v Panama – Group L

3. Saturday, 20 June 2026

Germany v Côte d’Ivoire – Group E

4. Tuesday, 23 June 2026

Panama v Croatia – Group L

5. Friday, 26 June 2026

Senegal v Bolivia / Iraq / Suriname – Group I

6. Thursday, 2 July 2026

Match 83 – Group K runners-up v Group L runners-up

BC Place, Vancouver (British Columbia)

7. Saturday, 13 June 2026

Australia v Kosovo / Romania / Slovakia / Türkiye – Group D

8. Thursday, 18 June 2026

Canada v Qatar – Group B

9. Sunday, 21 June 2026

New Zealand v Egypt – Group G

10. Wednesday, 24 June 2026

Switzerland v Canada – Group B

11. Friday, 26 June 2026

New Zealand v Belgium – Group G

12. Thursday, 2 July 2026

Match 85 – Group B winners v Group E / F / G / I / J third place

13. Tuesday, 7 July 2026

Match 96 – Winner match 85 v Winner match 87

World Cup travel planning timeline

9–12 months before travel

Check passport validity

Confirm whether you need an eTA or visitor visa

Begin gathering financial and employment documents

6–9 months before travel

Apply for a Canada visitor visa if required

Book cancellable accommodation

Plan a realistic match and travel itinerary

3–6 months before travel

Book flights

Finalise accommodation and intercity travel

Purchase travel insurance

4–8 weeks before travel

Confirm visa or eTA approval

Prepare border-ready documents

Review entry rules and prohibited items

Arrival week

Carry all supporting documents

Be prepared to explain travel plans clearly

Ensure return or onward travel is booked

Who needs an eTA and who needs a visitor visa?

Entry requirements depend on citizenship and travel method.

Countries playing in Canada that need an electronic travel authorisation (eTA):

- Germany

- Croatia

- Australia

- New Zealand

- Belgium

- Qatar

- Switzerland

Countries that require a Canadian visitor visa:

- Côte d’Ivoire

- Ghana

- Panama

- Senegal

- Egypt

Visitor visa guide for visa-required fans

Fans from visa-required countries must obtain a Canada visitor visa, also known as a Temporary Resident Visa.

What officers expect to see

A clear purpose of travel linked to World Cup matches

Proof of sufficient funds for the full trip

Strong ties to the home country

A credible plan to leave Canada after the visit

Costs

Visitor visa – CAN $100

Biometrics – CAN $85 if required

Processing times vary by country and season, ranging from weeks to several months. Applicants are advised to apply as early as possible.

Documents to carry when travelling

Passport

Visa or eTA confirmation

Match tickets

Hotel reservations

Return or onward flight booking

Proof of funds

Travel insurance

Employer leave letter if applicable

Common mistakes to avoid