FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada playbook: Matches, visa, eTA requirements; All you need to know

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued a clear message to World Cup travellers: apply early, carry the right documents, and do not assume that a match ticket guarantees entry

Sonali
  • Updated Dec 17, 2025 9:50 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2026 in Canada playbook: Matches, visa, eTA requirements; All you need to knowToronto and Vancouver host World Cup 2026, but Canada flags strict border checks for fans

 

Canada will be at the centre of global football in the summer of 2026 as it co-hosts the FIFA World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico. From June 11 to July 19, matches in Toronto and Vancouver will draw hundreds of thousands of international fans, media personnel, volunteers and workers into the country.

Canadian authorities are already preparing for the surge. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has issued a clear message to World Cup travellers: apply early, carry the right documents, and do not assume that a match ticket guarantees entry. Final decisions are made by border officers at the port of arrival.

This guide breaks down everything visitors need to know, from visa and eTA requirements to border checks, travel timelines and a complete list of FIFA World Cup 2026 matches taking place in Canada.

FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in Canada

Canada will host 13 matches across two cities: Toronto and Vancouver.

Toronto Stadium, Toronto (Ontario)

1. Friday, 12 June 2026
Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina / Italy / Northern Ireland / Wales – Group B

2. Wednesday, 17 June 2026
Ghana v Panama – Group L

3. Saturday, 20 June 2026
Germany v Côte d’Ivoire – Group E

4. Tuesday, 23 June 2026
Panama v Croatia – Group L

5. Friday, 26 June 2026
Senegal v Bolivia / Iraq / Suriname – Group I

6. Thursday, 2 July 2026
Match 83 – Group K runners-up v Group L runners-up

BC Place, Vancouver (British Columbia)

7. Saturday, 13 June 2026
Australia v Kosovo / Romania / Slovakia / Türkiye – Group D

8. Thursday, 18 June 2026
Canada v Qatar – Group B

9. Sunday, 21 June 2026
New Zealand v Egypt – Group G

10. Wednesday, 24 June 2026
Switzerland v Canada – Group B

11. Friday, 26 June 2026
New Zealand v Belgium – Group G

12. Thursday, 2 July 2026
Match 85 – Group B winners v Group E / F / G / I / J third place

13. Tuesday, 7 July 2026
Match 96 – Winner match 85 v Winner match 87

World Cup travel planning timeline

9–12 months before travel

  • Check passport validity
  • Confirm whether you need an eTA or visitor visa
  • Begin gathering financial and employment documents

6–9 months before travel

  • Apply for a Canada visitor visa if required
  • Book cancellable accommodation
  • Plan a realistic match and travel itinerary

3–6 months before travel

  • Book flights
  • Finalise accommodation and intercity travel
  • Purchase travel insurance

4–8 weeks before travel

  • Confirm visa or eTA approval
  • Prepare border-ready documents
  • Review entry rules and prohibited items

Arrival week

  • Carry all supporting documents
  • Be prepared to explain travel plans clearly
  • Ensure return or onward travel is booked

Who needs an eTA and who needs a visitor visa?

Entry requirements depend on citizenship and travel method.

Countries playing in Canada that need an electronic travel authorisation (eTA):

- Germany

- Croatia

- Australia

- New Zealand

- Belgium

- Qatar

- Switzerland

Countries that require a Canadian visitor visa:

- Côte d’Ivoire

- Ghana 

- Panama

- Senegal

- Egypt

 

Visitor visa guide for visa-required fans

Fans from visa-required countries must obtain a Canada visitor visa, also known as a Temporary Resident Visa.

What officers expect to see

  • A clear purpose of travel linked to World Cup matches
  • Proof of sufficient funds for the full trip
  • Strong ties to the home country
  • A credible plan to leave Canada after the visit

Costs

Visitor visa – CAN $100
Biometrics – CAN $85 if required

Processing times vary by country and season, ranging from weeks to several months. Applicants are advised to apply as early as possible.

Documents to carry when travelling

  • Passport
  • Visa or eTA confirmation
  • Match tickets
  • Hotel reservations
  • Return or onward flight booking
  • Proof of funds
  • Travel insurance
  • Employer leave letter if applicable

Common mistakes to avoid

  • Assuming a match ticket guarantees entry
  • Saying you plan to work while visiting
  • Travelling without proof of funds or return plans
  • Overstaying your authorised period
  • Applying too late

Published on: Dec 17, 2025 9:50 AM IST
