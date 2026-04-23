France eases transit visa rules for Indian nationals at its airports; Check details

France transit visa rules for Indians: Indian travellers transiting through French airports just got one less thing to worry about. France has lifted the airport transit visa requirement for Indian nationals, a move that follows directly from a promise made by French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to India earlier this year.

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The Embassy of France in India confirmed the development on Thursday. "With effect from 10 April 2026, Indian nationals possessing an ordinary passport are no longer required to hold an airport transit visa when passing through the international zone of airports located on French territory. This measure applies to passengers remaining in the international zone during a layover at a French airport en route to a third country," the embassy said.

The change was set in motion during Macron's visit to India in February 2026, when he announced that measures would be taken to ease travel for Indian nationals via France. A decree amending the earlier order of 10 May 2010, which governed the documents and visas required for foreign nationals entering French territory, was subsequently adopted and published in France's Official Gazette (Journal Officiel) on 9 April 2026. The new rules came into effect the following day.

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The waiver applies specifically to passengers holding an ordinary Indian passport who are passing through the international zone of French airports while in transit to a third country, and who do not exit into French territory during their layover.

The announcement marks a tangible step in easing mobility between the two countries, with France becoming a smoother connecting point for Indian travellers on international routes.