German Opportunity Card: Indian workers can live, work in Germany for a year; Here's how to apply

Germany is rolling out a unique opportunity for Indian workers through its new Opportunity Card, allowing remote workers, freelancers, and self-employed professionals to live and work in the country. The Opportunity Card, a residence permit that supports foreign workers in their job search, is designed to make it easier for Indian nationals to live in Germany for up to one year.

The German Opportunity Card has proven to be a valuable tool for Indian graduates and skilled professionals seeking employment in Germany. It allows them to explore job opportunities and apply for long-term work visas while living in Germany. Even without a job offer in hand, applicants can apply for the card and search for work after arriving in the country.

Holders of the Opportunity Card are permitted to take on part-time or trial jobs for up to 20 hours per week during their stay. The card is issued for one year, and if an employment contract or binding job offer is received, it can be extended. Those who secure employment can apply for a follow-up Opportunity Card or another residence permit for gainful employment.

Eligibility and application requirements

To qualify for the Opportunity Card, applicants need to meet specific criteria, including a points system that evaluates their qualifications, knowledge, and circumstances. A minimum score of six points is required, though applicants with a vocational qualification or degree obtained or recognised in Germany can apply directly as skilled workers without meeting the points requirement.

Basic eligibility requirements include:

Proof of financial means to support oneself in Germany, generally at least €1,091 per month (approx. Rs 92,500).

A university degree or vocational qualification obtained or recognised in Germany.

For applicants applying based on points, at least two years of vocational training recognised by the state.

German language skills at level A1 or English language skills at level B2 of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR).

Applicants can apply online via the Consular Services Portal or through their respective German mission. Some missions may collaborate with service providers to expedite application processing, with service fees charged accordingly. The application process varies by location, with specific missions designated for candidates from different Indian states.

Where to apply

Indian nationals from specific states should apply at the relevant German mission: