Germany has recorded its highest-ever number of new citizens in a single year, with 291,955 people acquiring citizenship in 2024, a 46% surge from 2023. The jump, driven largely by Syrians, Russians, and Turks, comes after sweeping legal reforms made it easier for long-term residents to become German nationals. The list does not specify the number of Indian nationals among those who became German citizens

The changes, introduced through the Citizenship Law Modernisation Act, included shorter residency requirements and formal acceptance of dual nationality.

According to the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the 2024 total represents the largest naturalisation figure since records began in 2000. Syrians led the surge with 83,150 individuals gaining German citizenship, accounting for nearly 28% of the total. Other major groups included Turkish (22,525), Iraqi (13,545), Russian (12,980), and Afghan (10,085) nationals.

Among these, Russian nationals saw the sharpest percentage increase, rising more than sixfold from just 1,995 in 2023. Turkish naturalisations also more than doubled, with an 11,790-person jump.

The 2024 reforms, which took effect on June 27, reduced the standard residency requirement from eight years to five years, or even three for those who demonstrate “special integration efforts” such as professional or academic success. Crucially, dual nationality is now allowed in most cases, a shift officials say has encouraged more eligible residents to apply.

In terms of overall naturalisation rates, stateless individuals had the highest at 22%, followed by Syrians (9%), Iraqis (6%), and Russians (5%). Despite being one of the largest immigrant communities, only 2% of Turkish nationals in Germany were naturalised in 2024.

Most new citizens, 86%, qualified under Sections 10(1) and 10(2) of the German Nationality Act, which cover standard cases and those involving family members. Meanwhile, only 7% qualified under Section 10(3), which applies to candidates with exceptional integration, down from 22% in 2023 due to broader access under the revised law.

The average length of stay before naturalisation stood at 11.8 years, though this varied widely: Syrians averaged just 7.4 years, while Turkish nationals waited an average of 23.1 years. Russians had an average stay of 14.5 years.