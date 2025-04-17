Getting a Schengen visa just got easier! Germany facilitates streamlining visa process for Indian travellers

India is fast becoming a key market for Germany’s tourism revival, with improved air connectivity and tailored experiences sparking a notable surge in Indian visitor numbers. In a bid to attract more old and new visitors from India, the nation is digitising its visa process.

At a recent press conference hosted by the German National Tourist Board (GNTB) and the German Embassy in India, Germany's Deputy Chief of Mission, Georg Enzweiler, confirmed that national visa digitization has already begun and will eventually extend to Schengen visas. This shift is expected to make travel even more accessible for Indian tourists.

Advertisement

Moreover, Germany is now being spotlighted as a destination well-suited to Indian travellers. Exclusive travel packages catering to romantic retreats, nature lovers, and sustainable tourism were launched to reflect rising demand from the Indian market.

Rise in tourism from India in 2024

In 2024, Germany welcomed 71,138 more Indian visitors than the previous year — an 8.6% increase. The number of overnight stays by Indian tourists reached 897,841, and the average length of stay climbed from 9.3 nights in 2023 to 9.6 nights in 2024.

A report by Skift India further emphasized this trend, stating that Indian tourist spending is growing four times faster than the global average. With this momentum, Germany is positioning itself as a top choice for honeymooners and cultural explorers alike.

Advertisement

“Germany ignites Indian wanderlust with romantic escapes and cultural explorations, catering to modern travellers,” said Romit Theophilus, Director of Marketing & Sales at the GNTO. “Whether it’s a couple seeking a peaceful retreat or adventurers exploring historic routes, Germany offers something special. Our focus on sustainability and cultural depth will particularly resonate with Indian travellers, especially those looking for romantic getaways.”

Beyond tourism, Germany’s growing popularity among Indian students—estimated at around 50,000—also contributes to the influx. Visits by family and friends further bolster travel volumes.

With improved access, curated travel experiences, and rising demand, Germany is clearly making a strong play for the Indian outbound market.