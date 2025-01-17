Getting US visa just got easier! US opens new consulate in Bengaluru, Tejasvi Surya calls inauguration 'historic'

The United States officially inaugurated its long-awaited consulate in Bengaluru on Friday, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti presiding over the ceremony. This significant development will provide much-needed visa-related services to Bengaluru residents who have previously been required to travel to Chennai or Hyderabad for such assistance.

Currently, the consulate will operate from a temporary location at the JW Marriott Hotel on Vittal Mallya Road, while plans for a permanent facility are underway.

During the event, Jaishankar emphasized the significance of Bengaluru, stating, “It was imperative that there is a permanent resident presence of American diplomats this time... It has been something long in waiting.” He humorously remarked to Garcetti, “You get Bengaluru done and I'll get you Los Angeles done,” referencing the upcoming opening of a consulate in Garcetti's hometown.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar hailed the inauguration as a momentous occasion for the region.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya noted that the new consulate reflects Bengaluru's growing global importance, stating it will greatly benefit residents, including students and professionals, by easing U.S. travel and visa processes.

A historic day for Bengaluru as the US Consulate was dedicated to the city today!



This event reflects Bengaluru's growing importance on the global stage and will immensely benefit lakhs of Bengalureans, including students, professionals, and families, by easing their US travel… pic.twitter.com/oomrUOHET0 — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) January 17, 2025

Ambassador Garcetti clarified that the consulate represents an expansion of the U.S. presence in India rather than a new establishment. “We are expanding our existing presence here, a commitment that America makes to this great state and city,” he said. He also highlighted that it was Jaishankar's idea to establish the consulate in Bengaluru, and the promise has now been fulfilled.

Garcetti drew a parallel between Bengaluru and Silicon Valley, stating, “As people call Bengaluru the 'Silicon Valley' of India, I call Silicon Valley the Bengaluru of America.”

While visa services will not be available immediately, Garcetti assured attendees that they would be introduced soon. He expressed hopes of seeing an increase in students, tourists, and business travellers to the U.S., noting, “We want to see more tourists. We want to see more students. We want to see more businessmen and women coming.”

The opening of the new consulate is expected to streamline visa processing for Bengaluru's residents, reflecting the strengthening ties between India and the United States.