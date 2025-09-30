'Go to India or Canada': $100k H-1B fee triggers hiring bans, mass exits in US tech

President Donald Trump’s latest immigration bombshell—a $100,000 application fee for new H-1B visas—has upended the U.S. tech hiring ecosystem, sending panic through companies and foreign workers alike. As mid-size firms begin halting sponsorships and pushing OPT employees out, insiders warn the system could collapse under its own weight.

Signed into effect on September 19 via executive order, the $100k H-1B fee aims to discourage American companies from hiring foreign talent, pushing them instead to recruit recent U.S. graduates. But the real-world impact, say employees, is immediate and brutal.

One mid-level manager from a 1,500-employee tech company shared on TeamBlind:

“We’ve been asked to fully stop sourcing H-1B resumes. OPT employees are being given the choice of moving to India or Canada. No more H-1B transfers. Extensions now need VP approval. It’s getting really bad out there.”

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick defended the move, calling H-1B the “most abused” visa program and stating the high fee would deter companies from relying on foreign hires by making them “economically unfeasible.”

But on the ground, companies aren’t hiring Americans—they’re freezing hiring altogether or shifting operations overseas. “Jobs will move out of the US,” one commenter wrote. “No company is going to force themselves to hire US workers because of this.”

The H-1B crackdown is already creating ripples among Indian-origin professionals, who make up a majority of visa holders in the U.S. Tech hubs like Silicon Valley have long relied on global talent, but the new fee could deter mid-sized companies from even attempting to engage foreign applicants.

Even worse, current visa holders face a growing uncertainty. With no transfers and extensions heavily restricted, many workers fear they may be pushed out despite years of service.

Meanwhile, Trump has exempted Singapore’s H-1B1 category from the new fee, a move that’s sparked outrage among affected communities.

The internet is awash with frustration. One user posted, “H-1B is a temporary visa. Indians need to stop planning to settle here forever. Best is to earn money and exit.” Another questioned, “Why not take your skills to a country that appreciates you?”

With the $100k price tag, Trump may have just priced mid-tier international workers—and the companies that depend on them—out of the American dream.