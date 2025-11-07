Good news for skilled workers in Canada! New immigration levels plan boosts PNP by 66% for 2026

Canada has unveiled a highly anticipated new immigration levels plan, delivering a major boost for skilled immigrants and provincial governments alike. The plan, announced on November 4, 2025, signals a strong recovery for the Provincial Nominee Program (PNP), with a dramatic rise in nominations expected through 2028.

In a long-awaited move, Canada’s government has revealed a new immigration levels plan for 2026–2028, bringing a significant win for skilled immigrants and provincial nominee programs (PNPs). After a temporary dip in 2025, the new plan sees a major recovery for the PNP, with the number of admissions set to rise sharply. The total number of PNP admissions will jump from 55,000 in 2025 to 91,500 in 2026, stabilizing at 92,500 in 2027 and 2028. This marks a 66.36% rebound from previous years, positioning the PNP as one of the most powerful pathways to Canadian permanent residency.

The PNP remains a key pillar of Canada’s immigration system, allowing provinces and territories to nominate candidates for permanent residence based on local labor market needs and demographic priorities. With the new plan, the PNP will account for nearly 38% of overall economic immigration targets in 2026–2028, reaffirming its central role in Canada's immigration strategy.

Provinces like Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta will see their allocations recover from the 2025 cuts, while the Atlantic provinces—Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland & Labrador—will experience the fastest growth, with quotas increasing by over 65%. This shift highlights the growing importance of regional immigration strategies, particularly in areas facing retention challenges.

For skilled workers and international graduates, the plan opens up more opportunities to obtain permanent residency through the PNP, with higher chances of receiving nominations and faster processing times. Provinces will prioritize candidates with Canadian work or study experience, offering a clear path for those already in the country.

The federal government’s decision to restore the PNP to near-record levels demonstrates confidence in provincial nomination systems and reflects Canada’s broader immigration goals: balancing labor demand with population growth, while ensuring sustainable community development. By 2028, provinces will account for nearly a quarter of all new permanent residents, solidifying the PNP’s role as the backbone of Canada’s immigration future.