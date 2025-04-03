'Got selected only to be told… no sponsorship': How H-1B visa lottery win turned into heartbreak for visa hopeful

A Reddit user’s emotional post detailing a sudden reversal in their H-1B journey has triggered a wave of responses, shining a light on the high-stakes uncertainty faced by foreign professionals navigating America’s immigration maze.

Posted by nitial_Credit_3334 under the title “Unbelievable H1B situation,” the user recounted how they were unexpectedly selected in the H-1B visa lottery—only to be told shortly after that their company would not sponsor the visa due to budget cuts and an impending restructuring.

“The absolute most insane thing happened to me this week... I get told yesterday by HR that I am selected in lottery!!!!!! Only to be told that due to budget cuts across the company and restructuring on the way, chairman and the board put a stop on sponsoring,” the post read.

The user, who has been in the U.S. for a decade and working at the same small company for 2.5 years, said the abrupt policy change left them feeling blindsided. “I made serious impact here, they know my business and that I am foreign, and all of a sudden no sponsorship—AFTER I GOT SELECTED?!”

The Redditor also shared fears of being laid off in the midst of corporate restructuring and noted the personal stakes involved: “I have only 10 months left here on STEM OPT… and if they do not sponsor, and also fire me, no one is going to hire me with that little time left. I would need to go back to a home country that is on the brink of a civil war.”

The post drew widespread empathy and concern. One user wrote, “I hope the leadership make an exception for you, but it looks like they got what they wanted… Money and business > empathy.”

Others offered advice, urging the original poster to consider options beyond the H-1B path. “Start preparing for EB2 NIW, you can do it even outside of the US. Gather good recommendations and achievements,” one commenter suggested, adding, “No visa is worth the stress, take care of your mental and physical health.”

One Redditor shared a hard-earned lesson: “One thing I learnt from my immigration experience… is to never put your life in the hands of your company/your HR. HR is never your friend, they only work for the interest of the company.”

Another user encouraged creative negotiation: “If budget is the issue you can request them to keep your sponsorship but reduce your pay to match the financial situation.”

Amid practical suggestions—ranging from applying to grad school to exploring safer countries for temporary relocation—one sentiment stood out in the thread: the feeling of betrayal many immigrants face after years of building lives in the U.S., only to be left at the mercy of corporate decisions and shifting policies.