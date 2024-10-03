Green Card opportunity for Indians? US opens registrations for 2026 diversity visa lottery, apply by this date

The United States has officially opened online registrations for the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Diversity Visa (DV) lottery, offering foreign nationals the chance to apply for a green card. Those interested in participating must submit their applications by noon EST on November 5, 2024.

This year, the DV lottery program will make up to 55,000 green card numbers available through a random selection process. The results of the FY 2026 lottery will be announced in May 2025, with successful applicants able to begin submitting their green card applications starting October 2, 2025.

Eligibility criteria

The DV lottery is available exclusively to natives of countries that have traditionally seen low immigration rates to the United States. Individuals from countries with high immigration rates to the U.S. are not eligible to enter.

This year, individuals born in several countries—including Bangladesh, Brazil, Canada, China (including mainland and Hong Kong SAR), Colombia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, South Korea, Venezuela, and Vietnam—are ineligible to register. However, individuals born in Macau SAR and Taiwan can participate.

Those who are unable to register due to their country of birth being excluded may still qualify if they have a spouse born in an eligible country or, in some cases, if they can claim eligibility through a parent.

To enter the lottery, applicants must possess at least a high school diploma (or equivalent) or two years of qualifying work experience within the past five years.

Registration process

Candidates can submit their application online via the official DV lottery website, which requires filling out a form and uploading a digital photo.

Applicants can include their spouse and children in the submission. It is important to note that only one entry is allowed per individual; multiple entries will result in disqualification.

The State Department advises participants to follow official instructions closely, as incorrect submissions will also lead to disqualification.

Upon acceptance of their application, participants will receive a confirmation number to check their status.

Selection process

Winners of the lottery will be randomly selected using a computer system, with results set to be released starting May 3, 2025. Participants can access the results on the official DV lottery website until at least September 30, 2026.