Gulf's Schengen-style GCC visa to be launched soon, offering seamless travel across 6 nations

The long-anticipated unified GCC tourist visa, often compared to Europe’s Schengen system, is nearing its launch soon. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Emirates Tourism Council, confirmed the news, stating that a pilot phase is set for the fourth quarter of 2025. This visa will serve as a key move towards deeper regional integration, positioning the Gulf as a single unified tourism destination.

Advertisement

“The unified visa is a strategic step towards deeper regional integration, which will enhance the Gulf’s collective appeal,” Al Marri remarked in an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Unified visa for borderless GCC travel

The unified GCC tourist visa, also known as the GCC Grand Tourist Visa, will allow visitors to travel freely across all six GCC member states: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain. The visa was approved by GCC ministers in 2023, and Jassim Al-Budaiwi, GCC Secretary-General, confirmed that it is now in its final approval phase.

The system will be powered by a digital platform, making it easier for tourists to plan multi-country itineraries with fewer administrative hurdles. This digital approach is expected to open doors for airlines, hotels, and digital tourism platforms, boosting the region’s overall tourism and economic growth.

Advertisement

Regional tourism network rises

Tourism flows within the Gulf are already substantial, with the UAE welcoming 3.3 million visitors from GCC countries in 2024, representing 11% of the total hotel guest count. Breakdown of these visitors includes (according to guld news):

Saudi Arabia: 1.9 million (58%)

Oman: 777,000 (24%)

Kuwait: 381,000 (12%)

Bahrain: 123,000 (4%)

Qatar: 93,000 (3%)

The new visa will further facilitate these movements and encourage additional growth.

UAE boosts tourism ecosystem

Beyond the visa, Al Marri pointed to several initiatives that are helping shape the future of regional tourism, including: