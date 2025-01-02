H-1B on shaky ground: Here is your guide to alternate US visas and how much will they cost

The H-1B visa, once the most sought-after pathway for skilled Indian professionals in the U.S., is now mired in controversy. Following backlash from anti-immigration groups and internal debates among policymakers, questions are being raised about whether the H-1B is still a viable option. For Indians aspiring to work, study, or settle in the U.S., alternative visa options may offer opportunities—but at steep costs and with strict eligibility criteria.
Amid the uncertainty, visas like L-1, O-1, and EB-5 provide alternatives for skilled workers, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals. However, these routes come with substantial financial burdens and complex requirements, complicating the dreams of Indian professionals.
Navigating Alternate U.S. Visa Options
L-1 Visa: For Intracompany Transferees
Designed for executives, managers, or workers with specialized knowledge, the L-1 visa is available in two categories:
Fees:
O-1 Visa: For Extraordinary Talent
This visa is for individuals with exceptional abilities in fields like arts, sciences, or sports. It requires documentation proving national or international acclaim. Initial approval lasts three years, with unlimited one-year extensions.
Fees:
F-1 Visa: For Full-Time Students
Popular among Indian students, the F-1 visa supports educational pursuits at SEVP-certified institutions and offers limited work opportunities through programs like OPT.
Fees:
EB-5 Visa: Investment-Based Residency
This visa is for individuals who can invest $800,000–$1,050,000 in a U.S. business, creating at least 10 full-time jobs for U.S. workers.
Fees:
J-1 Visa: For Exchange Visitors
Used for educational or cultural exchange programs, the J-1 visa often requires participants to return to their home country for two years after the program ends.
Fees:
B-1/B-2 Visa: For Short-Term Visits
This visa allows business visits (B-1) or tourism (B-2) for up to six months. Employment in the U.S. is strictly prohibited.
Fee:
Rising Costs, Limited Options
The financial strain of alternate visas adds another hurdle for Indian professionals and students. With steep fees, exhaustive documentation, and narrow eligibility criteria, these pathways are far from straightforward.
