H-1B on shaky ground: Here is your guide to alternate US visas and how much will they cost

The H-1B visa, once the most sought-after pathway for skilled Indian professionals in the U.S., is now mired in controversy. Following backlash from anti-immigration groups and internal debates among policymakers, questions are being raised about whether the H-1B is still a viable option. For Indians aspiring to work, study, or settle in the U.S., alternative visa options may offer opportunities—but at steep costs and with strict eligibility criteria.

Related Articles

Amid the uncertainty, visas like L-1, O-1, and EB-5 provide alternatives for skilled workers, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals. However, these routes come with substantial financial burdens and complex requirements, complicating the dreams of Indian professionals.

Navigating Alternate U.S. Visa Options

L-1 Visa: For Intracompany Transferees

Designed for executives, managers, or workers with specialized knowledge, the L-1 visa is available in two categories:

L-1A: Valid for up to 7 years for executives and managers.

L-1B: Valid for up to 5 years for specialized knowledge workers.

Fees:

USCIS Filing Fee (Form I-129): $460

Fraud Prevention Fee: $500

Premium Processing Fee (optional): $2,500

Public Law Fee (for large employers): $4,500

Visa Application Fee (DS-160): $190

Attorney fees can range from $5,000 to $25,000 or more.

O-1 Visa: For Extraordinary Talent

This visa is for individuals with exceptional abilities in fields like arts, sciences, or sports. It requires documentation proving national or international acclaim. Initial approval lasts three years, with unlimited one-year extensions.

Fees:

USCIS Filing Fee (Form I-129): $530

Premium Processing Fee (optional): $2,500

Visa Application Fee: $190

Attorney fees average $7,500.

F-1 Visa: For Full-Time Students

Popular among Indian students, the F-1 visa supports educational pursuits at SEVP-certified institutions and offers limited work opportunities through programs like OPT.

Fees:

SEVIS I-901 Fee: $350

Visa Application Fee: $185

EB-5 Visa: Investment-Based Residency

This visa is for individuals who can invest $800,000–$1,050,000 in a U.S. business, creating at least 10 full-time jobs for U.S. workers.

Fees:

Form I-526 Filing Fee: $11,160

Form I-485 (adjustment of status): $1,440

Form I-829 (removal of conditions): $9,525

Visa Application Fee (DS-260): $325

J-1 Visa: For Exchange Visitors

Used for educational or cultural exchange programs, the J-1 visa often requires participants to return to their home country for two years after the program ends.

Fees:

SEVIS I-901 Fee: $220

Visa Application Fee: $160

B-1/B-2 Visa: For Short-Term Visits

This visa allows business visits (B-1) or tourism (B-2) for up to six months. Employment in the U.S. is strictly prohibited.

Fee:

Visa Application Fee: $185

Rising Costs, Limited Options

The financial strain of alternate visas adds another hurdle for Indian professionals and students. With steep fees, exhaustive documentation, and narrow eligibility criteria, these pathways are far from straightforward.