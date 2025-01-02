scorecardresearch
H-1B on shaky ground: Here is your guide to alternate US visas and how much will they cost

H-1B on shaky ground: Here is your guide to alternate US visas and how much will they cost

The financial strain of alternate visas adds another hurdle for Indian professionals and students. The financial strain of alternate visas adds another hurdle for Indian professionals and students.

The H-1B visa, once the most sought-after pathway for skilled Indian professionals in the U.S., is now mired in controversy. Following backlash from anti-immigration groups and internal debates among policymakers, questions are being raised about whether the H-1B is still a viable option. For Indians aspiring to work, study, or settle in the U.S., alternative visa options may offer opportunities—but at steep costs and with strict eligibility criteria.

Navigating Alternate U.S. Visa Options
L-1 Visa: For Intracompany Transferees
Designed for executives, managers, or workers with specialized knowledge, the L-1 visa is available in two categories:

  • L-1A: Valid for up to 7 years for executives and managers.
  • L-1B: Valid for up to 5 years for specialized knowledge workers.

Fees:

  • USCIS Filing Fee (Form I-129): $460
  • Fraud Prevention Fee: $500
  • Premium Processing Fee (optional): $2,500
  • Public Law Fee (for large employers): $4,500
  • Visa Application Fee (DS-160): $190
  • Attorney fees can range from $5,000 to $25,000 or more.

O-1 Visa: For Extraordinary Talent
This visa is for individuals with exceptional abilities in fields like arts, sciences, or sports. It requires documentation proving national or international acclaim. Initial approval lasts three years, with unlimited one-year extensions.

Fees:

  • USCIS Filing Fee (Form I-129): $530
  • Premium Processing Fee (optional): $2,500
  • Visa Application Fee: $190
  • Attorney fees average $7,500.

F-1 Visa: For Full-Time Students
Popular among Indian students, the F-1 visa supports educational pursuits at SEVP-certified institutions and offers limited work opportunities through programs like OPT.

Fees:

  • SEVIS I-901 Fee: $350
  • Visa Application Fee: $185

EB-5 Visa: Investment-Based Residency
This visa is for individuals who can invest $800,000–$1,050,000 in a U.S. business, creating at least 10 full-time jobs for U.S. workers.

Fees:

  • Form I-526 Filing Fee: $11,160
  • Form I-485 (adjustment of status): $1,440
  • Form I-829 (removal of conditions): $9,525
  • Visa Application Fee (DS-260): $325

J-1 Visa: For Exchange Visitors
Used for educational or cultural exchange programs, the J-1 visa often requires participants to return to their home country for two years after the program ends.

Fees:

  • SEVIS I-901 Fee: $220
  • Visa Application Fee: $160

B-1/B-2 Visa: For Short-Term Visits
This visa allows business visits (B-1) or tourism (B-2) for up to six months. Employment in the U.S. is strictly prohibited.

Fee:

  • Visa Application Fee: $185

Rising Costs, Limited Options
The financial strain of alternate visas adds another hurdle for Indian professionals and students. With steep fees, exhaustive documentation, and narrow eligibility criteria, these pathways are far from straightforward. 

Published on: Jan 02, 2025, 10:32 AM IST
