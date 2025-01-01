2025’s H-1B costs revealed: Fees climb higher than ever for U.S. employers

With 2025 kicking in, H-1B visa hopefuls and their employers are bracing for the intricate costs tied to this coveted work permit. The H-1B program allows U.S. employers to hire foreign workers in specialized roles but comes with hefty fees that vary by circumstances.

Breaking down the costs

The $10 Gateway

Entry into the H-1B lottery requires a $10 registration fee, a figure unchanged since 2024. This small charge marks the first step for prospective applicants.

Mandatory Filing Fees

Employers must shell out $460 as a base filing fee for all H-1B petitions. Added to this is a $500 anti-fraud fee for first-time applicants or those switching employers, aiming to curb misuse.

Hefty Employer Surcharge

Companies with over 50 employees—where more than half hold H-1B or L-1 visas—face a $4,000 fee under the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2016. This surcharge stays effective through September 2025.

Expedited Decisions

Employers in a rush can opt for premium processing at a steep $2,805. This service guarantees processing within 15 days, a necessity for critical hires in time-sensitive industries.

Who Pays What?

Employers shoulder most of the financial burden, covering the filing and anti-fraud fees, along with optional premium processing. The $4,000 additional employer fee also lies squarely with them. Employees, meanwhile, may pay visa stamping and interview-related fees.

Under U.S. law, employers cannot pass mandatory costs to employees, ensuring their wages aren’t impacted.

The total cost can escalate quickly:

Base Case: $970 for employers without the additional $4,000 fee.

Premium Rush: $7,775 for employers paying the additional fee with expedited processing.

These numbers illustrate why companies, particularly in tech, must weigh these expenses as part of hiring strategies.

While a $10 registration fee seems trivial, the cumulative costs reflect the complexities of maintaining a foreign workforce in the U.S.