US doors for Indian students closing? 97,000 careers hang by a thread as key path to H-1B faces heat

Supporters of Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement now turned to the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, a critical pathway for international students, particularly Indians, aiming for H-1B visas.

The program, which allows students to work temporarily in the U.S., has become a flashpoint in debates over foreign workers and American jobs.

What is OPT?

The OPT program permits international students on F-1 visas to work for up to 12 months in fields directly related to their studies. STEM graduates can extend this period by an additional 24 months, making them eligible to work in the U.S. for up to three years. This work experience often strengthens their H-1B visa applications, which allow skilled foreign nationals to stay and work in the U.S. for six more years.

Indian students have embraced the program. In 2023-24, nearly 97,556 Indian students—29% of all Indian students in the U.S.—were enrolled in OPT, a significant rise from 69,062 the previous year. Engineering, math, and computer science are the most popular courses among these students, with many leveraging the STEM OPT extension.

Critics argue that OPT, especially the STEM extension, deprives Americans of job opportunities. In 2023, the Washington Alliance of Technology Workers (WashTech) challenged the program in court, alleging it undermines American workers. However, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review the case, upholding a lower court ruling that validated the program.

The backlash stems partly from the program’s expansion during Barack Obama’s presidency, which increased the STEM extension from 29 to 36 months. MAGA supporters view this as a loophole allowing international students to take jobs meant for Americans.

The OPT program underscores broader debates about immigration, education, and employment in the U.S. With Indian students making up the largest international cohort, the program has become a lifeline for many pursuing careers in technology and engineering.