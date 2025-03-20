H-1B reforms kick off today: US hikes visa fee to $215, blocks multiple filings. Check details

The United States is set to roll out significant changes to its H-1B visa programme starting March 20, with the Foreign Labour Access Gateway (FLAG) deleting old applications to clear the way for a revamped system implemented by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to hire foreign workers in specialised fields requiring technical or theoretical expertise. Indian professionals account for nearly 70% of the 85,000 H-1B visas issued annually.

Despite pushback from some "America First" advocates, the Donald Trump administration — along with vocal supporter Elon Musk — has endorsed the H-1B program while aiming to make it more transparent and efficient through these reforms.

What’s changing

According to reports, any H-1B records older than five years will be permanently deleted from the system, with March 19 being the last day for employers to download these records. Additionally, all temporary labour condition applications will be wiped from the FLAG system on March 20.

The biggest shift, however, comes in the application process itself:

Instead of allowing multiple applications from different employers for a single candidate, USCIS will now select beneficiaries rather than applications. This move eliminates the advantage held by larger firms that previously flooded the system with multiple filings for the same individual. Mandatory online registration: The entire process will be online-only, streamlining operations and reducing paperwork.

The entire process will be online-only, streamlining operations and reducing paperwork. Increased registration fees: The cost of submitting an H-1B entry has jumped from $10 to $215, a significant hike.

How will this impact workers and employers

These changes will affect all temporary labour condition applications, including H-1B, H-1B1, H-2A, H-2B, E-3 and PERM applications. The shift is expected to:

Create a fairer selection process by preventing large firms from manipulating the system with multiple filings. Increase costs for employers, pushing businesses to be more selective in hiring foreign workers. Speed up processing times through digitisation, eliminating outdated paper-based delays.

The H-1B debate remains politically charged, with some Trump loyalists criticizing the visa programme for allegedly displacing American workers — a stance that contradicts Trump’s ongoing support for the scheme.