'H-1B visa holders should be sent back...': Indian origin US man wants visa program to end, X post triggers netizens

An Indian-origin man in the US has stirred controversy on social media after calling for the expiration of all H-1B visas and the deportation of their holders. Rohit Joy made the statement while replying to Congressman Dr Rich McCormick on X, opposing a recent bipartisan push to modernise the H-1B renewal process.

The exchange began when McCormick wrote, “Last week, I joined a bipartisan push to expand domestic visa renewals for H-1B and other low-risk visa holders. It's time to modernise our visa system by reducing costs, boosting efficiency, and keeping America competitive.”

In a sharp rebuttal, Joy responded, “Nope. All H-1B visas should expire, the program should be ended, and visa holders should be sent back to their home countries. It has nothing to do with keeping America competitive. Our major national competitors don’t bring in large numbers of foreign workers.”

Joy’s post triggered a wave of criticism, especially from Indian users on X, who questioned both his stance and his Indian heritage.

One user wrote sarcastically, “Bhai naam change kar le… Unko Indians nahi pasand hai. Sab ko bhejne ke baad, teri baari aani hai.” (Brother, change your name, they don't like Indians. After sending everyone back, it will be your turn soon.)

Joy responded, “I don’t know what any of that means. If you want me to read your reply, write it in English.”

Another user commented, “Thanks, Rohit, we will welcome you to Kozhikode with open arms.” To this, Joy replied, “I won't be going anywhere. I'm a US citizen.”

Despite the criticism, Joy doubled down, stating that nations like Qatar don’t rely on foreign workers for competitiveness. When a user pointed out Qatar’s treatment of workers, Joy replied, “Qatar isn’t a major national competitor of ours. How exactly do they compete with us?”

However, many even stood in support of Joy. One user wrote, "Absolutely! These people overstay their welcome and nobody seems to care!"