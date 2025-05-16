Cheaper accommodation, easier work visas: Why Indians are opting for Austria, Malta, Portugal, Spain for higher education

Indian students have traditionally flocked to the US, UK, Canada, and Australia for higher education. However, rising tuition and living costs in those destinations, combined with evolving visa rules, have driven many to explore emerging European alternatives.
Austria, Malta, Portugal, and Spain now attract Indian applicants with affordable living, English-taught programs, and clear post-study pathways. Saurabh Arora, Founder and CEO, University Living, offers an in-depth look at what each country offers.
1. Austria
1.1 Accommodation: options & costs
On-campus halls
- Cost: €250–€1,000/month, with smaller cities at the lower end and Vienna at the upper.
- Pros: Proximity to campus, lower utilities.
- Cons: Limited spots, variable quality.
Off-campus flats
- Cost: €250–€700/month in Vienna and Graz; other cities average €250–€500.
Options: Shared rooms in student flats, private studios.
Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA)- Provides a more structured and premium living experience, complete with modern amenities, security, and all-inclusive rent packages.
Cost: €350–€1,200/month
Features: All-inclusive rent, furnished rooms, security, communal areas.
Homestays
Cost: €350–€925/month, full or partial board
Experience: Cultural immersion and daily German practice; less privacy.
1.2 Which are the best universities & courses
University of Vienna (QS World University Rankings 2025: 137)
Technische Universität Wien (QS 2025: 190)
Popular English-taught programs:
Engineering: Mechanical, Electrical, Civil
Humanities & Social Sciences: International Relations, Media Studies, Sociology
1.3 Post-study work permit opportunities
Work during studies: Up to 20 hours/week on a student visa
Post-study options:
Jobseeker’s residence permit: Graduates can apply for up to 12 months to find employment.
Industry demand: Strong in research, social sciences, and engineering sectors
2. Malta
2.1 Accommodation: options & costs
On-campus
Cost: €250–€700/month; limited halls in Valletta and Msida.
Off-campus
Cost: €300–€1,200/month in Valletta/Sliema; average €350–€800 elsewhere
Types: Shared apartments, studios, budget rooms
PBSA
Cost: €600–€1,200/month
Amenities: Gym, study lounges, Wi-Fi, housekeeping
Homestays
Cost: €320–€1,120/month; meals included or optional
Benefit: Practice Maltese/English, family environment
2.2 Which are the best universities & courses
University of Malta (QS 2025: 751)
Popular programs:
Information Technology: Cybersecurity, Software Engineering
Health Sciences: Public Health, Biomedical Science
Finance & Business: International Business, Banking
2.3 Post-study work permit opportunities
Work during studies: Up to 20 hours/week on a student visa
After graduation:
One-year internship visa: Valid for work in IT, finance, and health sectors; can extend with job offer
3. Portugal
3.1 Accommodation: options & costs
On-campus
Cost: €150–€800/month; central locations in Lisbon and Porto
Off-campus
Cost: €250–€1,000/month in major cities; smaller towns €200–€600
Options: Shared flats, private studios, group housing
PBSA
Cost: €350–€1,200/month
Perks: Furnished, inclusive bills, 24/7 security
Homestays
Cost: €300–€1,575/month; board may be included
Experience: Live with Portuguese families, cultural exchange
3.2 Which are the best universities & courses
University of Lisbon (QS 2025: 260)
University of Porto (QS 2025: 278)
Top fields:
Technology & Engineering: Data Science, Renewable Energy
Business & Management: International Management, Entrepreneurship
3.3 Post-study work permit opportunities
Work during studies: Up to 20 hours/week
Post-study visa:
Residence permit for job search: Up to 18 months
Startup visa: For graduates launching tech ventures, access to incubators
4. Spain
4.1 Accommodation: options & costs
On-campus
Cost: €200–€700/week; halls offered by public universities
Off-campus
Cost: €400–€1,300/week in Madrid/Barcelona; smaller cities €300–€900
Options: Private flats, shared rooms
PBSA
Cost: €500–€1,500/week
Features: Modern designs, social events, security
Homestays
Cost: €500–€1,000/week; meals included
Benefit: Live with Spanish families, language immersion
4.2 Which are the best universities & courses
University of Barcelona, Complutense University of Madrid, Pompeu Fabra University
Popular streams: Medicine, Architecture, Social Sciences
4.3 Post-study work permit opportunities
Work during studies: Up to 30 hours/week (requires work permit)
Graduate residency:
One-year post-study permit: Renewable upon finding employment
High-demand sectors: Healthcare, Tourism, Information Technology
Why these destinations?
Affordability: Monthly living costs range from €675 in smaller Portuguese towns to €1,400 in Malta's capital, often lower than the Big Four.
Program diversity: World-ranked universities offer English-taught master’s degrees in in-demand fields.
Work rights: All four countries allow students to work part-time and provide post-study visas ranging from 12 to 24 months, easing the transition from campus to career.