Cheaper accommodation, easier work visas: Why Indians are opting for Austria, Malta, Portugal, Spain for higher education

Rising tuition and living costs in those destinations, combined with evolving visa rules, have driven many to explore emerging European alternatives

Sonali
  • Updated May 16, 2025 4:43 PM IST
Cheaper accommodation, easier work visas: Why Indians are opting for Austria, Malta, Portugal, Spain for higher educationAffordability and post-study work visas drive Indians toward Austria, Malta, Portugal and Spain

Indian students have traditionally flocked to the US, UK, Canada, and Australia for higher education. However, rising tuition and living costs in those destinations, combined with evolving visa rules, have driven many to explore emerging European alternatives.

Austria, Malta, Portugal, and Spain now attract Indian applicants with affordable living, English-taught programs, and clear post-study pathways. Saurabh Arora, Founder and CEO, University Living, offers an in-depth look at what each country offers. 

1. Austria

1.1 Accommodation: options & costs

On-campus halls

Cost: €250–€1,000/month, with smaller cities at the lower end and Vienna at the upper.

- Pros: Proximity to campus, lower utilities.

- Cons: Limited spots, variable quality.

Off-campus flats

- Cost: €250–€700/month in Vienna and Graz; other cities average €250–€500.

Options: Shared rooms in student flats, private studios.

  • Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA)- Provides a more structured and premium living experience, complete with modern amenities, security, and all-inclusive rent packages. 

    • Cost: €350–€1,200/month

    • Features: All-inclusive rent, furnished rooms, security, communal areas.

  • Homestays

    • Cost: €350–€925/month, full or partial board

    • Experience: Cultural immersion and daily German practice; less privacy.

1.2 Which are the best universities & courses

  • University of Vienna (QS World University Rankings 2025: 137)

  • Technische Universität Wien (QS 2025: 190)

  • Popular English-taught programs:

    • Engineering: Mechanical, Electrical, Civil

    • Humanities & Social Sciences: International Relations, Media Studies, Sociology

1.3 Post-study work permit opportunities

  • Work during studies: Up to 20 hours/week on a student visa

  • Post-study options:

    • Jobseeker’s residence permit: Graduates can apply for up to 12 months to find employment.

    • Industry demand: Strong in research, social sciences, and engineering sectors

2. Malta

2.1 Accommodation: options & costs

  • On-campus

    • Cost: €250–€700/month; limited halls in Valletta and Msida.

  • Off-campus

    • Cost: €300–€1,200/month in Valletta/Sliema; average €350–€800 elsewhere

    • Types: Shared apartments, studios, budget rooms

  • PBSA

    • Cost: €600–€1,200/month

    • Amenities: Gym, study lounges, Wi-Fi, housekeeping

  • Homestays

    • Cost: €320–€1,120/month; meals included or optional

    • Benefit: Practice Maltese/English, family environment

2.2 Which are the best universities & courses

  • University of Malta (QS 2025: 751)

  • Popular programs:

    • Information Technology: Cybersecurity, Software Engineering

    • Health Sciences: Public Health, Biomedical Science

    • Finance & Business: International Business, Banking

2.3 Post-study work permit opportunities

  • Work during studies: Up to 20 hours/week on a student visa

  • After graduation:

    • One-year internship visa: Valid for work in IT, finance, and health sectors; can extend with job offer

3. Portugal

3.1 Accommodation: options & costs

  • On-campus

    • Cost: €150–€800/month; central locations in Lisbon and Porto

  • Off-campus

    • Cost: €250–€1,000/month in major cities; smaller towns €200–€600

    • Options: Shared flats, private studios, group housing

  • PBSA

    • Cost: €350–€1,200/month

    • Perks: Furnished, inclusive bills, 24/7 security

  • Homestays

    • Cost: €300–€1,575/month; board may be included

    • Experience: Live with Portuguese families, cultural exchange

3.2 Which are the best universities & courses

  • University of Lisbon (QS 2025: 260)

  • University of Porto (QS 2025: 278)

  • Top fields:

    • Technology & Engineering: Data Science, Renewable Energy

    • Business & Management: International Management, Entrepreneurship

3.3 Post-study work permit opportunities

  • Work during studies: Up to 20 hours/week

  • Post-study visa:

    • Residence permit for job search: Up to 18 months

    • Startup visa: For graduates launching tech ventures, access to incubators

4. Spain

4.1 Accommodation: options & costs

  • On-campus

    • Cost: €200–€700/week; halls offered by public universities

  • Off-campus

    • Cost: €400–€1,300/week in Madrid/Barcelona; smaller cities €300–€900

    • Options: Private flats, shared rooms

  • PBSA

    • Cost: €500–€1,500/week

    • Features: Modern designs, social events, security

  • Homestays

    • Cost: €500–€1,000/week; meals included

    • Benefit: Live with Spanish families, language immersion

4.2 Which are the best universities & courses

  • University of Barcelona, Complutense University of Madrid, Pompeu Fabra University

  • Popular streams: Medicine, Architecture, Social Sciences

4.3 Post-study work permit opportunities

  • Work during studies: Up to 30 hours/week (requires work permit)

  • Graduate residency:

    • One-year post-study permit: Renewable upon finding employment

    • High-demand sectors: Healthcare, Tourism, Information Technology

Why these destinations?

  1. Affordability: Monthly living costs range from €675 in smaller Portuguese towns to €1,400 in Malta's capital, often lower than the Big Four.

  2. Program diversity: World-ranked universities offer English-taught master’s degrees in in-demand fields.

  3. Work rights: All four countries allow students to work part-time and provide post-study visas ranging from 12 to 24 months, easing the transition from campus to career.

Published on: May 16, 2025 4:43 PM IST
