Cheaper accommodation, easier work visas: Why Indians are opting for Austria, Malta, Portugal, Spain for higher education

Indian students have traditionally flocked to the US, UK, Canada, and Australia for higher education. However, rising tuition and living costs in those destinations, combined with evolving visa rules, have driven many to explore emerging European alternatives.

Austria, Malta, Portugal, and Spain now attract Indian applicants with affordable living, English-taught programs, and clear post-study pathways. Saurabh Arora, Founder and CEO, University Living, offers an in-depth look at what each country offers.

1. Austria

1.1 Accommodation: options & costs

On-campus halls

- Cost: €250–€1,000/month, with smaller cities at the lower end and Vienna at the upper.

- Pros: Proximity to campus, lower utilities.

- Cons: Limited spots, variable quality.

Off-campus flats

- Cost: €250–€700/month in Vienna and Graz; other cities average €250–€500.

Options: Shared rooms in student flats, private studios.

Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA) - Provides a more structured and premium living experience, complete with modern amenities, security, and all-inclusive rent packages. Cost: €350–€1,200/month Features: All-inclusive rent, furnished rooms, security, communal areas.

Homestays Cost: €350–€925/month, full or partial board Experience: Cultural immersion and daily German practice; less privacy.



1.2 Which are the best universities & courses

University of Vienna (QS World University Rankings 2025: 137)

Technische Universität Wien (QS 2025: 190)

Popular English-taught programs: Engineering: Mechanical, Electrical, Civil Humanities & Social Sciences: International Relations, Media Studies, Sociology



1.3 Post-study work permit opportunities

Work during studies: Up to 20 hours/week on a student visa

Post-study options: Jobseeker’s residence permit: Graduates can apply for up to 12 months to find employment. Industry demand: Strong in research, social sciences, and engineering sectors



2. Malta

2.1 Accommodation: options & costs

On-campus Cost: €250–€700/month; limited halls in Valletta and Msida.

Off-campus Cost: €300–€1,200/month in Valletta/Sliema; average €350–€800 elsewhere Types: Shared apartments, studios, budget rooms

Homestays Cost: €320–€1,120/month; meals included or optional Benefit: Practice Maltese/English, family environment



2.2 Which are the best universities & courses

University of Malta (QS 2025: 751)

Popular programs: Information Technology: Cybersecurity, Software Engineering Health Sciences: Public Health, Biomedical Science Finance & Business: International Business, Banking



2.3 Post-study work permit opportunities

Work during studies: Up to 20 hours/week on a student visa

After graduation: One-year internship visa: Valid for work in IT, finance, and health sectors; can extend with job offer



3. Portugal

3.1 Accommodation: options & costs

On-campus Cost: €150–€800/month; central locations in Lisbon and Porto

Off-campus Cost: €250–€1,000/month in major cities; smaller towns €200–€600 Options: Shared flats, private studios, group housing

PBSA Cost: €350–€1,200/month Perks: Furnished, inclusive bills, 24/7 security

Homestays Cost: €300–€1,575/month; board may be included Experience: Live with Portuguese families, cultural exchange



3.2 Which are the best universities & courses

University of Lisbon (QS 2025: 260)

University of Porto (QS 2025: 278)

3.3 Post-study work permit opportunities

Work during studies: Up to 20 hours/week

Post-study visa: Residence permit for job search: Up to 18 months Startup visa: For graduates launching tech ventures, access to incubators



4. Spain

4.1 Accommodation: options & costs

On-campus Cost: €200–€700/week; halls offered by public universities

Off-campus Cost: €400–€1,300/week in Madrid/Barcelona; smaller cities €300–€900 Options: Private flats, shared rooms

PBSA Cost: €500–€1,500/week Features: Modern designs, social events, security

Homestays Cost: €500–€1,000/week; meals included Benefit: Live with Spanish families, language immersion



4.2 Which are the best universities & courses

University of Barcelona , Complutense University of Madrid , Pompeu Fabra University

Popular streams: Medicine, Architecture, Social Sciences

4.3 Post-study work permit opportunities

Work during studies: Up to 30 hours/week (requires work permit)

Graduate residency: One-year post-study permit: Renewable upon finding employment High-demand sectors: Healthcare, Tourism, Information Technology



Why these destinations?