H-1B visa interest dips as Trump administration bans multiple filings, raises costs for Indian applicants

The demand for H-1B visa applications from Hyderabad has plummeted this year, with local consultancies citing rising costs and new filing restrictions as major deterrents. The decline follows a sharp fee hike by the US government and stricter rules limiting multiple applications, according to a report by Times of India.
Hyderabad, home to major multinational companies like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, has long been a key source of H-1B applicants. However, this year, consultancy firms report an unprecedented drop in interest.
"I have not even received a single call about H-1B filing until now," told Arun Teja Bukkaparapu to Times of India, who runs a consultancy in Hyderabad. He pointed to growing uncertainty over US job prospects and the increased application fee—from $10 to $215—as key factors discouraging applicants.
The new restriction, which allows only one application per individual, tied to a single passport, has also impacted demand. "Earlier, people could submit multiple applications through different employers to improve their chances. That’s no longer possible," Bukkaparapu added.
The H-1B visa program in the US allows companies to employ foreign workers in specialized occupations.
In short, the H-1B is a competitive program that lets US companies hire skilled workers from other countries, but demand is very high.
