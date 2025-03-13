H-1B visa interest dips as Trump administration bans multiple filings, raises costs for Indian applicants

The demand for H-1B visa applications from Hyderabad has plummeted this year, with local consultancies citing rising costs and new filing restrictions as major deterrents. The decline follows a sharp fee hike by the US government and stricter rules limiting multiple applications, according to a report by Times of India.

Hyderabad, home to major multinational companies like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, has long been a key source of H-1B applicants. However, this year, consultancy firms report an unprecedented drop in interest.

"I have not even received a single call about H-1B filing until now," told Arun Teja Bukkaparapu to Times of India, who runs a consultancy in Hyderabad. He pointed to growing uncertainty over US job prospects and the increased application fee—from $10 to $215—as key factors discouraging applicants.

The new restriction, which allows only one application per individual, tied to a single passport, has also impacted demand. "Earlier, people could submit multiple applications through different employers to improve their chances. That’s no longer possible," Bukkaparapu added.

The H-1B visa program in the US allows companies to employ foreign workers in specialized occupations.

How many visas? The program grants 65,000 visas each year. There are an additional 20,000 visas specifically for individuals who have a master's degree or higher from a US institution.

In short, the H-1B is a competitive program that lets US companies hire skilled workers from other countries, but demand is very high.