H-1B visa lottery out, wage-based picks in: What new bill means for Indian professionals working in US

Around 70% of all H-1B visa holders in the United States are Indian nationals. A new bill introduced in the US Congress, if passed, could fundamentally change how that visa works, and what it means for hundreds of thousands of Indian professionals already in the country, or hoping to get there.
What is the bill?
The American White-Collar Worker Jobs Act of 2026 was introduced by Texas Republican Congressman Chip Roy. Its stated aim is to reform a programme that, in Roy's words, has "for its nearly forty-year history been abused, allowing employers to routinely sideline American STEM workers in favour of cheap foreign labour, while masking layoffs and wage suppression as 'shortages'."
The bill is also an extension of Rep. Eli Crane's End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026, which calls for a three-year suspension of H-1B visa issuances before any reforms take effect.
What does it propose to change?
The H-1B visa is currently allocated through a lottery system, where applications routinely exceed the annual quota and recipients are chosen at random. The bill proposes replacing this with a wage-based selection process, prioritising higher-paid roles over lower-cost placements.
Other key changes include:
What is OPT and why does it matter for Indians?
OPT currently allows international students to work in the US for a limited period after graduation, provided they have employer sponsorship. Those with qualifying STEM degrees can apply for an additional 24-month extension, giving them up to 36 months to work and secure H-1B sponsorship. For many Indian students, OPT is the bridge between completing a degree and entering the H-1B pipeline. Removing it would close that bridge entirely.
How would this affect Indian professionals specifically?
The impact on Indians would be disproportionate, for a straightforward reason: Indians already face the longest Green Card backlogs of any nationality. Under current rules, an Indian professional can remain in the US while their Green Card application is being processed, a wait that already stretches across many years.
If the bill passes, that wait could extend to 10 to 20 years or longer, due to country-specific caps on Green Card issuances. Without the extension provisions that currently protect their status, workers whose visas expire mid-process could be compelled to leave.
The elimination of OPT would also cut off a critical entry point for Indian students studying in the US, removing the transitional work window that many use to find employers willing to sponsor an H-1B.
Will it become law?
The bill needs majority support in both houses of Congress before it can reach the President's desk for signature. The outlook is uncertain; Roy himself is leaving office after losing a primary for Texas attorney general. However, the broader pressure around H-1B reform is unlikely to ease, and the debate this bill has reignited is far from over.
FAQs
What is the American White-Collar Worker Jobs Act of 2026?
It is a proposed US bill that seeks to overhaul the H-1B visa system. It aims to reduce alleged misuse of the programme by changing how visas are selected, tightening employer rules, and limiting long-term stay options for foreign professionals.
How would the new bill change the H-1B visa selection process?
The bill proposes ending the current lottery system and replacing it with a wage-based selection model. This means higher-paying jobs would get priority over lower-salary roles, which could make it harder for cost-sensitive employers to hire H-1B workers.
Why is this bill especially important for Indian professionals in the US?
Indian nationals make up a large share of H-1B visa holders and already face very long Green Card backlogs. If the bill becomes law, many could lose the ability to stay in the US while waiting for permanent residency and may have to leave when their visa expires.
What is OPT and how would its removal affect Indian students?
OPT, or Optional Practical Training, allows international students to work in the US after graduation, with STEM graduates getting extra time. For many Indian students, it is the main route to gain work experience and secure H-1B sponsorship, so removing it would shut an important pathway.
Is the H-1B reform bill likely to become law soon?
The bill still needs majority approval in both houses of Congress before it can be signed by the President. Its future is uncertain, but the wider debate over H-1B reform is expected to continue and remain significant for Indian professionals and students.