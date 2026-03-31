H-1B overhaul kicks in April 1: Here's what changes for applicants; How will new rules impact Indians

The start of the H-1B filing season on April 1 will also bring in a major reset to how visas are processed, shifting the system toward a wage-driven framework that directly affects how petitions are filed, assessed and selected.

The changes mark one of the most significant updates to the programme in recent years, moving away from a largely random selection process and placing greater weight on job quality, wages and employer accountability.

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Petition review process gets stricter

The overhaul comes after years of criticism over the unpredictability and misuse of the H-1B lottery.

Authorities are now tightening oversight and aligning visa selection more closely with the nature of the job being offered. The focus is shifting to wage levels, role requirements and how accurately employers present these details in their filings.

From April 1, all applications must be filed using the updated Form I-129. Submissions made using older versions will be rejected outright.

Wage-based lottery changes selection odds

At the centre of the reform is a wage-weighted lottery system that links selection chances directly to the salary level assigned to a role.

Under this system, positions classified at higher wage levels are more likely to be selected, making wage categorisation a critical part of the application process.

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“With the new Form I-129 now requiring detailed wage level disclosures, and a wage-weighted lottery system tying selection odds directly to those classifications, employers can no longer afford guesswork or inconsistencies. The wage level must reflect what the job demands, not who happens to be doing it," according to Reddy Neumann Brown PC.

Employers are now required to disclose detailed information about the role, including educational qualifications, experience requirements, supervisory responsibilities and specialised skills.

Job roles under closer verification

These inputs will be used to determine whether the assigned wage level aligns with the job's actual demands.

Authorities will cross-check details submitted across different stages, including the Labor Condition Application and final petition, to ensure consistency.

“The prevailing wage level is determined by the requirements of the position, not by the qualifications of the individual being hired,” Brown said.

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This means employers must classify roles based on the job itself rather than the credentials of the selected candidate.

At the same time, inflating job requirements to secure higher wage classifications may draw scrutiny. Meanwhile, the authorities may also flag the job roles that do not genuinely require senior-level responsibilities, if they are presented at higher wage levels to improve selection chances.

Impact on Indians

Indian professionals, particularly in the technology sector, have traditionally relied heavily on the H-1B visa route. Many of these applications are for junior to mid-level roles, which are often classified at lower wage levels.

Under the new system, these roles may face reduced selection chances, as higher-wage categories are expected to receive priority.

At the same time, experienced professionals in senior or specialised roles could see improved odds, as higher compensation levels are likely to carry more weight in the lottery.