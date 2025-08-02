Heading to Japan in 2028? Visa-free tourists will need digital OK under new JESTA rule

In a major move to modernise its border control system, Japan has announced the launch of JESTA, the Japan Electronic System for Travel Authorisation, a new digital travel authorisation requirement for visitors from 71 visa-exempt countries. Set to be operational by the end of fiscal 2028, JESTA is expected to streamline entry while tightening immigration controls amid a record surge in global arrivals.

The system, inspired by the U.S. ESTA, will mandate digital pre-approval before travel. “JESTA will know who is coming before they arrive. It’s about balance, efficient entry and stronger security,” Japan’s Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki said while unveiling the plan on May 23, 2025.

Under JESTA, travellers from countries such as the UK, Switzerland, Singapore, the U.S., Malaysia, and New Zealand will need to submit personal and travel information online before boarding flights to Japan. The move follows a post-pandemic tourism boom, with 36.9 million visitors arriving in Japan in 2024 alone, straining traditional immigration processes.

Applications will require passport and travel details and may include a nominal fee. Approval, once granted, will be valid for multiple short-term trips, with fingerprint and facial recognition data stored to aid fast processing at entry points.

The visa-exempt list includes:

Europe : France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, UK, and more

Asia : Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, South Korea, UAE

Americas : U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil

Oceania : Australia, New Zealand

Africa: Mauritius, Lesotho

Initially planned for 2030, the launch has been brought forward to 2028 to cope with the growing influx and evolving security needs. Government agencies and airlines will be briefed over the next three years to ensure readiness and passenger awareness.

Although not yet active, travellers from visa-free nations are advised to monitor updates from Japan’s Immigration Services Agency and prepare for an online application process that will soon become a routine step before every trip to Japan.

JESTA follows a global trend of pre-travel authorisation systems that aim to balance facilitation with safety. “With JESTA, Japan is signalling it’s ready to welcome the world, safely, securely, and smoothly,” a senior official from Japan’s Ministry of Justice said.